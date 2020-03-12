Megan Garber notes in her piece in The Atlantic — “How Hillary Clinton Became a Postmodern Menace” — that Hillary Clinton is in the news again because of the new Hulu documentary “Hillary,” and that seems to bother a lot of people. Clinton’s also done at least two book tours since she lost the 2016 election, she’s launching a podcast this spring, and she’s ticked off a lot of Bernie Bros by publicly announcing that “nobody likes him” and nobody wants to work with him.

And then there’s the fear of millions: That Joe Biden will take on Clinton as his running mate, somehow win the election, and promptly step aside or die, handing her the keys to the Oval Office.

Garber notes, of course, that a lot of it is sexism at work:

The philosopher Kate Manne argues that sexism is best understood not as an individual trait, but rather as an ideology—one that is intent on limiting women’s advancement and power. This theory is particularly relevant in Clinton’s case. “Why won’t Hillary go away?” is, after all, a milder version of that Trumpian standby: “Lock her up!” The question might suggest political strategy or psychological ennui. What it also suggests, though, is that Hillary Clinton [is] intruding into a space where she does not belong.

As The Atlantic’s executive editor points out, nobody told Mitt Romney or John Kerry to just go away:

People didn't tell Mitt Romney or John Kerry to "just go away already" when they lost. https://t.co/MfWQfawOlM — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) March 12, 2020

Because they didn't have to. https://t.co/eEl8ikp1mQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2020

That's because they went away. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 12, 2020

They didn’t need to. Neither one of them acted like this. — Lhop (@Lhop963) March 12, 2020

Because they had the good sense and class to get off the stage. #sheesh — Aviva (@avivalev) March 12, 2020

They went away — Conrad Spann (@SpannConrad) March 12, 2020

Because they stepped aside like people who actually care about more than themselves. — American Cockerel (@CoysRtr) March 12, 2020

Because they did. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) March 12, 2020

Because they did not feel the need to continue the grift. Hillary is looking to continue to make money off of this. — Curtis Spicoli 🥀 (@bginna) March 12, 2020

Because they went away without being told. Hillary went on tour crying, whining, and offering up about 40 different excuses for why she lost but it wasn’t her fault. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) March 12, 2020

They got the hint — TheRealzBepo (@TheRealzBepo) March 12, 2020

Uh, they didn’t have too…they were actual adults. — J&J (@JudgeandJury99) March 12, 2020

They didn't need to be told America chose an alternate course. Hillary still hasnt figured out that she lost. — Shad Slimy (@wufyfab) March 12, 2020

She’s actually is president on Earth 2, we’re continually being told.

They were smart enough to to figure it out. — Double D (@cagolf72) March 12, 2020

1. Yes they did.

2. Romney and Kerry didn't have a hysterical media lead the nation on a 3 year treason hoax because they were afraid to admit those candidates lost fair and square. — Archimedes Watts (@archimedeswatts) March 12, 2020

Because they went away….they didn't spend months blaming Russia — Dred (@Dred_44) March 12, 2020

They also weren’t shoved down our throats for 25 years by the likes of you. — DuffBerg (@DuffBerg37) March 12, 2020

Those two faded away like normal losers — Katlin jacquelyne Archambault-kohein (@Kickbearny) March 12, 2020

They elected to go away before anyone needed to tell them. Why is this simple fact lost on you? — Balki Bartokomous 😘 (@RoberoGorbachev) March 12, 2020

They accepted their losses, which she still cannot do. — MicahDee (@MicahDee14) March 12, 2020

Because it's a given and goes without saying.

Some people just can't read the room, so you have to tell them. — Joji Saiga ㊙ (@Joji_Saiga) March 12, 2020

We don’t remember Mitt Romney or John Kerry going on a media tour to promote a 500-page book about all the excuses why they lost.

