As Twitchy reported earlier, The Atlantic just today was pondering what it is about Hillary Clinton that makes so many people want her to just go away. Speaking of the devil, the president of Earth 2 chimed in Thursday with her own list of tips for President Trump to help him deal with the coronavirus outbreak, because it wasn’t enough that both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders gave televised statements on how they’d handle it.

Free testing, cancellations, quarantines … maybe even a ban on incoming European flights? Or no? In any case, just as in Biden’s case, all of these sound awfully familiar for some reason, like we’d just heard them the night before.

Shouldn’t she be tweeting about how the travel ban is racist and xenophobic rather than directly lifting her talking points from Trump?

