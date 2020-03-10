Here’s something we learned today: March 10 is apparently Abortion Provider Appreciation Day, and NARAL’s president, Ilyse Hogue, is wishing a happy one to all of those real-life superheroes out there who kill unwanted babies so their moms can go on to win Golden Globe awards and do whatever it is that actress Busy Philipps does. Alyssa Milano will certainly be celebrating too.

Kind of cheeky to use a GIF of DC Comics’ Justice League to represent a bunch of abortionists. Superheroes usually save the lives of the innocent.

Remember, nobody celebrates abortion, but they do celebrate abortion providers.

