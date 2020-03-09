As Twitchy reported Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz has closed his office and decided to self-quarantine after appearing at CPAC, where at least one person tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz will self-quarantine in Texas after interacting with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for coronavirus Cruz said in a statement he is “not experiencing any symptoms” but “out of an abundance of caution” he stay in Texas for 14 days after the interaction — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 8, 2020

Is Cruz’ self-quarantine sparing people from more than just the coronavirus?

Interesting. There hasn't been a single Zodiac killing since Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine. — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) March 9, 2020

