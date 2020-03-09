As Twitchy reported Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz has closed his office and decided to self-quarantine after appearing at CPAC, where at least one person tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sen. Ted Cruz will self-quarantine in Texas after interacting with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for coronavirus
Cruz said in a statement he is “not experiencing any symptoms” but “out of an abundance of caution” he stay in Texas for 14 days after the interaction
— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 8, 2020
Is Cruz’ self-quarantine sparing people from more than just the coronavirus?
Interesting. There hasn't been a single Zodiac killing since Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine.
— ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) March 9, 2020
This, I cannot dispute. https://t.co/SrxzYB7RIi
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 9, 2020
NO! CONCEDE NOTHING!!
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 9, 2020
Be well, Senator. We need and appreciate you.
— William II 🇺🇸 (@WCM_II) March 9, 2020
I LOL everytime Cruz rolls with the Zodiac killer thingy.
— Acquitted4Ever (@velcra820) March 9, 2020
😂😂 I'm dying, and not from Covid-19! 😂😂
— scott sherman (@Bsfan85) March 9, 2020
i’m hoping for more Ted Cruz tweets while in quarantine. Ted Cruz 2024!!!!!!
— Nicolle Durant,esq (@LifeAsNicolle) March 9, 2020
Quarantined Ted is funny…
— 🇺🇸Uncle Bob🇺🇸 (@RobertA54611889) March 9, 2020
😂😂😂You've got to love a man who can poke fun at himself.
— Stephanie (@stephwainer) March 9, 2020
oh snap!
— Coy Hinson (@coy_hinson) March 9, 2020
— ӏɑƒօ×🇺🇸✭ (@lfoxy23) March 9, 2020
Show em how it’s done. 😂👍🏻
— Nick Machiavelli (@SX2122) March 9, 2020
Slay King!
— Tom (@BoreGuru) March 9, 2020
Conclusive. Throw away the key. 🗝️
— Some Dude🥓 (@SomeDud58963754) March 9, 2020
Although we don't always agree on politics, I'm glad to see that you have a sense of humor. And despite our many political differences, you have always been a good and loyal friend to both Israel and the Jewish people. That alone makes you a good guy in my book. Good health. 😉
— CRUNCHY (@ROTSA1) March 9, 2020
