Sen. Ted Cruz announced on Sunday that he will self-quarantine for 14 days (from the days of his exposure) after interacting with someone at CPAC later diagnosed with the coronavirus:

Sen. Ted Cruz will self-quarantine in Texas after interacting with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for coronavirus Cruz said in a statement he is “not experiencing any symptoms” but “out of an abundance of caution” he stay in Texas for 14 days after the interaction — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 8, 2020

In his statement, Sen. Cruz said doctors advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest” but also noted that his “brief interaction does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.”

“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as part of my job and to give everyone piece of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in texas this week until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction”:

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

Thank you for exercising caution and putting the health of others ahead of the party line that this is a Democrat hoax. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 8, 2020

try not to post any porn to twitter during your staycation. — Victor Samuel Huckabee (@popesaintvictor) March 8, 2020

