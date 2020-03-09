A photo of Rep. Rashida Tlaib proudly holding up Linda Sarsour’s book is making the rounds on Twitter Monday, and not so much because of interest in Sarsour’s book but more because of the T-shirt Tlaib is pictured wearing, which depicts the nation of Israel completely covered by the Palestinian flag.

Trending

More like Egypt, but yes, that went up right after she was sworn in.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reported that Tlaib did not respond to a request for comment.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IsraelLinda SarsourPalestineRashida TlaibT-shirt