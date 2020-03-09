A photo of Rep. Rashida Tlaib proudly holding up Linda Sarsour’s book is making the rounds on Twitter Monday, and not so much because of interest in Sarsour’s book but more because of the T-shirt Tlaib is pictured wearing, which depicts the nation of Israel completely covered by the Palestinian flag.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's t-shirt doesn't exactly scream 'two state solution.' pic.twitter.com/NZXdOqBc4J — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) March 9, 2020

The shirt that @RashidaTlaib is wearing here promoting antisemite @Lsarsour’s book totally wipes Israel off the face of the earth. A Palestinian flag painted over the entire map of what we now know as Israel. pic.twitter.com/ltBAFIWgSR — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 9, 2020

Well considering the first thing she did in her Congressional office was rename Israel on the map, this isn't new for her.https://t.co/YRavGs6MqS — Scott Woodington (@ScottWoodingto1) March 9, 2020

More like Egypt, but yes, that went up right after she was sworn in.

"From the river to the sea…" — Cato the Elder (@Genterline) March 10, 2020

I’m pretty sure she’s been explicitly one-state solution since winning her primary. — DissidentRabbi (@DissidentRabbi) March 9, 2020

Yup. If I remember correctly, that caused J-Street to withdraw their endorsement of her. — Phyllis Kosen (@pkosen) March 9, 2020

She supports a one-state solution, she's said. The larger problem with the shirt is saying the quiet part out loud about what a one-state solution would actually mean https://t.co/35pblnrFW7 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 9, 2020

Including the formerly Syrian Golan Heights in a map of a would-be Palestine is a pretty obvious way of saying that your vision of Palestine is “wherever Jews currently live (but won’t for long)” — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) March 9, 2020

You'd think they'd have the courtesy to hide their hatred of Jews just a little bit. — Allan Shivers (@allan_shivers) March 9, 2020

Anti-Semites gonna Anti-Semite. — 𝓙𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂 𝓦𝓪𝓻𝓭 (@WardJerryR) March 10, 2020

The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reported that Tlaib did not respond to a request for comment.

