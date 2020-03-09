A photo of Rep. Rashida Tlaib proudly holding up Linda Sarsour’s book is making the rounds on Twitter Monday, and not so much because of interest in Sarsour’s book but more because of the T-shirt Tlaib is pictured wearing, which depicts the nation of Israel completely covered by the Palestinian flag.
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's t-shirt doesn't exactly scream 'two state solution.' pic.twitter.com/NZXdOqBc4J
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) March 9, 2020
The shirt that @RashidaTlaib is wearing here promoting antisemite @Lsarsour’s book totally wipes Israel off the face of the earth.
A Palestinian flag painted over the entire map of what we now know as Israel. pic.twitter.com/ltBAFIWgSR
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 9, 2020
This one. She knows what she does. https://t.co/lvo44GhNCY pic.twitter.com/UJi5cv5e3S
— Michael Elgort ✡️ (@just_whatever) March 9, 2020
Well considering the first thing she did in her Congressional office was rename Israel on the map, this isn't new for her.https://t.co/YRavGs6MqS
— Scott Woodington (@ScottWoodingto1) March 9, 2020
More like Egypt, but yes, that went up right after she was sworn in.
"From the river to the sea…"
— Cato the Elder (@Genterline) March 10, 2020
I’m pretty sure she’s been explicitly one-state solution since winning her primary.
— DissidentRabbi (@DissidentRabbi) March 9, 2020
Yup. If I remember correctly, that caused J-Street to withdraw their endorsement of her.
— Phyllis Kosen (@pkosen) March 9, 2020
She supports a one-state solution, she's said. The larger problem with the shirt is saying the quiet part out loud about what a one-state solution would actually mean https://t.co/35pblnrFW7
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 9, 2020
Including the formerly Syrian Golan Heights in a map of a would-be Palestine is a pretty obvious way of saying that your vision of Palestine is “wherever Jews currently live (but won’t for long)”
— Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) March 9, 2020
You'd think they'd have the courtesy to hide their hatred of Jews just a little bit.
— Allan Shivers (@allan_shivers) March 9, 2020
Anti-Semites gonna Anti-Semite.
— 𝓙𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂 𝓦𝓪𝓻𝓭 (@WardJerryR) March 10, 2020
The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reported that Tlaib did not respond to a request for comment.
