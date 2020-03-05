Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang was a guest on “The View” Thursday, where the gals talked about Joe Biden and what he needs to do to defeat President Trump. Biden needs to attract younger voters, which made Joy Behar suggest that he should pick Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his running mate, leaving Meghan McCain and Yang to explain the whole age requirement thing.

.@JoyVBehar recommended Joe Biden pick @AOC as his Vice President.@AndrewYang was forced explain to her the Constitution has a VP age requirement that AOC does not meet. pic.twitter.com/47J0vm1xGA — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) March 5, 2020

This was the day after Whoopi suggested Jill Biden was an excellent and awesome doctor and should be appointed Surgeon General under Biden administration. It's clear none of them know what they are talking about and should stop. — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) March 5, 2020

It’s true.

The important line from this conversation is “it’s conceivable on the Democrat side that the VP will become President.” — St 🚫No Lists (@sm00_smith) March 5, 2020

Good point — a lot is riding on this particular VP pick.

Yang pretty much saying Biden is gonna die soon. Smart man. — El Hijo del Corey Maclin (@GoodBrother454) March 5, 2020

Did any of them think to suggest Biden should pick Yang?

