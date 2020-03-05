Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang was a guest on “The View” Thursday, where the gals talked about Joe Biden and what he needs to do to defeat President Trump. Biden needs to attract younger voters, which made Joy Behar suggest that he should pick Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his running mate, leaving Meghan McCain and Yang to explain the whole age requirement thing.

Trending

It’s true.

Good point — a lot is riding on this particular VP pick.

Did any of them think to suggest Biden should pick Yang?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAndrew YangJoe BidenJoy BeharMeghan McCainVice President