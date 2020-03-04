After Super Tuesday it’s now clear that Joe Biden is the current frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. As the Joe-mentum mounts, the excitement of some panelists on “The View” is palpable. Whoopi Goldberg even suggested a position for Joe’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden:
.@WhoopiGoldberg calls @DrBiden a "hell of a doctor"
Whoopi wants her to be Surgeon General.
Biden has a doctorate in education. pic.twitter.com/7FzSyKGSta
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 4, 2020
Really?
Whoopi wants Jill Biden to be Surgeon General😂😂😂 https://t.co/yTCI6afLVm
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 4, 2020
Unreal. I thought this was a joke #ItsaPhDWhoopi #HellofaDr https://t.co/67OtyEp9n3
— IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) March 4, 2020
You can’t make this stuff up!
This is how goofy the View's opinions are! What a joke. https://t.co/DslaPJipHe
— getliquidized (@getliquidized) March 4, 2020
OMG Whoopi 🤦♀️😂🤣 #TheViewSucks https://t.co/1zrJdF09k5
— Chrissy (@chrissyobrien27) March 4, 2020
This could not be more awkward. https://t.co/j0chiYhY8i
— Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) March 4, 2020
“Could not be more awkward” should be the title of that show on some days.