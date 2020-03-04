After Super Tuesday it’s now clear that Joe Biden is the current frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. As the Joe-mentum mounts, the excitement of some panelists on “The View” is palpable. Whoopi Goldberg even suggested a position for Joe’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden:

Really?

You can’t make this stuff up!

“Could not be more awkward” should be the title of that show on some days.

