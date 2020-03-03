The tweet says that Bernie Sanders remade “his party” with an outsider youth movement — aka, the Bernie Bros — but what party did he remake? He’s not a Democrat, and he’s certainly not a Republican.

Perspective: Bernie Sanders is the new Ronald Reagan. He remade his party with an outsider youth movement. https://t.co/tZKvRbh4px — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 3, 2020

Sam Tanenhaus writes:

The comparison looks implausible. The genial, soothing, archconservative Reagan, with his Hollywood polish, script-reading skills and two terms as governor of California, seems a long way from the cantankerous socialist senator, with his accent scraped off the Brooklyn sidewalks and his following formed in tiny, remote, hippie Vermont. But Reagan was also labeled a fringe figure — of the right, not the left. Mainstream Republicans viewed him with alarm and ridiculed his proposals as simple and kooky. Like Sanders, Reagan shrugged off his detractors. Like Sanders, he bore little allegiance to the party. Like Sanders, he was said to appeal to only a narrow slice of voters. The two have something else in common. Both waged a hard-fought battle in a previous presidential primary contest, seeding their insurgent movements and building bases of young voters undeterred by the candidates’ advanced ages. Reagan was a spoiler turned tribune to a new Republican Party. Sanders, a spoiler in 2016, is on his way to remaking the Democratic Party.

He might be on his way to remaking the Democratic Party, but the Democratic National Committee is on a mission to unmake him.

Washington Post, tear down this tweet. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) March 3, 2020

This has to be a joke. — Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) March 3, 2020

What on Earth is wrong with you people? Do you all have Coronavirus in your brains? — 🇺🇸 You Know The Thing 🤦 (@k_ovfefe2) March 3, 2020

Is anyone sober at WaPo when writing articles? — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 3, 2020

…Jesus Christ how many oxycotins did the Washington Post take? — AdamTheyWong (@TheyAdam) March 3, 2020

Who's hanging out with Hunter Biden.? Cause whoever wrote this is smoking some crack. — Zwirbs (@Zwirb321) March 3, 2020

This is about as stupid of a headline as I could imagine. — Chris Worthington (@a10sigh) March 3, 2020

One of the dumbest things I’ve read in awhile. — monsaga (@cndygramfrmongo) March 3, 2020

There are few dumber "perspectives" than this. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 3, 2020

please stop — harry (@comradeharryp) March 3, 2020

Delete your account — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) March 3, 2020

Bernie doesn't have a party. He isn't a Democrat. — LeAnn Murphy–Dream BIG Fight HARD Vote WARREN! (@VividConfusion) March 3, 2020

His party? He's an Independent. pic.twitter.com/PX2dPmSu14 — China Kat Sunflower 🌻 (@ChinaKatSun) March 3, 2020

FFS. Sanders is NOT a Democrat. He has nothing but contempt for us, except when it comes to the DNC coffers and infrastructure. — Julie-Check your Voter Registration (@ProfJulie616) March 3, 2020

It was just a few days ago when Sanders tweeted that he wasn’t going to let the establishment Republicans or Democrats stop him.

Sanders is and has always been an Independent. He has no party. He joins the Democratic Party only when he runs for president. He quits when he loses. — Tink53 (@LoveyTex) March 3, 2020

There is nothing similar between Sanders and Reagan. — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) March 3, 2020

Only fools believe this. He’s nothing like Reagan. — Arthur Puccini -sexy vixen vinyl- (@DesertMonkey4) March 3, 2020

Sanders is antithetical to Reagan — johanna (@johannaihli) March 3, 2020

1. He is the opposite of Reagan

2. He didnt remake a party, he hijacked a party in disarray — Peter J. Dawson (@PeterDawsonUSA) March 3, 2020

Reagan was against socialism, open borders, higher taxes, bigger government, higher unemployment, so explain to me again how he is like Reagan — Angela (@acmom62) March 3, 2020

He’s the anti-Reagan. He was on the side of the communists and still is. — Alex (@AlexAanselm06) March 3, 2020

Good point.

Ummm….except for the fact that Reagan hated Communists and @BernieSanders is one. — The New Englander (@NewEnglandTruth) March 3, 2020

I guess that makes Mao Zedong the original Reagan. — Harold Christian (@Cchris12) March 3, 2020

That would be the Anti-Ronald Reagan, being that he espouses the corrupt communist/socialist philosophy Ronald Reagan adamantly and justly opposed. This article is an insult to decency. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) March 3, 2020

No. He isn’t. Reagan wanted to destroy the evil empire. Not create one — Neil M (@Neil10790465) March 3, 2020

Don't try and normalize Bernie by association with Ronald Reagan . Reagan didn't single handedly dismantle Socialist Russia to have Bernie force feed it to us today. — Comrade Botsky, Russian Spy & Election Influencer (@R_Gamache) March 3, 2020

Reagan won two landslide general elections so maybe slow the roll on this. — Donna Gratehouse (@DonnaDiva) March 3, 2020

The cowboy hat for this piece of comedy is… pic.twitter.com/d8GLPJ4PSi — mallen (@mallen2010) March 3, 2020

This is dumber than AOC. — Pádraig the Writer (@Dejavudoodoo) March 3, 2020

WaPo completely goes off the cliff and crashes in a blazing fireball. — realPierreDelecto (@RealDelecto) March 3, 2020

He's not the new Ronald Reagan. He's the next Jeremy Corbyn. — Trump Is Dangerous (@EthanObama) March 3, 2020

Related: