On the eve of Super Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg participated in a town hall on Fox News and was asked by an audience member, “If it’s OK to call the president a racist, is it also OK to call you a racist because of stop-and-frisk?”

Bloomberg paid a lot of money to get on a debate stage and apologize over and over for taking stop-and-frisk too far when he was mayor of New York City, but the issue’s not going away. The man behind Everytown for Gun Safety explained that the idea of stop-and-frisk was “to make sure there’s no guns.”

We know that Bloomberg wants guns out of everyone’s hands, but he thought stop-and-frisk was the way to do it?

