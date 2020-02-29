Are we at Twitchy being dismissive of Bernie Sanders supporters when we call them Bernie Bros in our headlines? Yes, of course: they support an elderly socialist and deserve to be mocked for it.
Former Michigan governor and current CNN senior contributor (is there any former Democrat politician who isn’t a CNN contributor?) Jennifer Granholm apparently used the term Bernie Bros on the air Saturday and thanked all of those who educated her on the error of her ways.
I apologize to all – I used the term #BernieBros on air. My mistake; thanks for educating me about the sensitivity. Will not use it again.
— Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) February 29, 2020
How can CNN keep these hateful people on the air?
— The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) February 29, 2020
Oh good grief, stop apologizing. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
— Cindy Somer🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cindy_csomer37) March 1, 2020
Wait. What?! There’s a sensitivity around the term “Bernie Bros” now?!?!
Oh, FFS! 🙄🙄🙄
— Jay Walts (@AuntDidiToYou) February 29, 2020
Can someone fill me in on why that term is bad? https://t.co/LObFRMhQgu
— Amy 🐘🦙 (@WaltzingMtilda) March 1, 2020
This will not do. Straight to the Reeducation Camp for you, Jennifer.
— Thoth-Faced Pony Soldier (@Velcro108) February 29, 2020
You've narrowly escaped the reeducation camps… this time. 🙄
— ☘️Trish-Go-Brách☘️ (@wtffiles) February 29, 2020
Sorry but you're cancelled now. New rules.
— Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) February 29, 2020
Move home until you have a back bone
— Melissa H (@sportsmom9433) March 1, 2020
LOL! God, I'm so glad you're not our governor anymore. Spineless.
— Whatevs II (@joesichspach) February 29, 2020
For real dude.
— Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) February 29, 2020
They answer to comrade..
— Amy (@GooseGanderMom) March 1, 2020
Pinkos is acceptable.
— M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴 (@MCampbell1041) February 29, 2020
Bernie Bros is the appropriate term to use. #NeverBernie
— Jonah (@BookofJonah) February 29, 2020
Oh please. They're awful. They need to be called out. Bullies.
— Carol Morehead (@carol_morehead) February 29, 2020
Damage has been done, this killed millions.
— Thought Police 👮♂️ (@DptThoughtcrime) February 29, 2020
Bernie Bros are sensitive. Gotta watch it with their delicate sensibilities. Thanks for allowing grown men not to cry and spiral downward into depression.
— Aldredge DeLarge (@AldredgeDelarge) February 29, 2020
#BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros #BernieBros 🤖
— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 29, 2020
Well they should stop being Bernie Bros then and we won’t have to use the term.
— Erick M. (@erickmiles) February 29, 2020
Is this serious?
— Jenny (@JCEdmund) February 29, 2020
I thought this is a generic term. Like MAGA.
— VK2 (@2222vj) March 1, 2020
NOBODY MOCKS THE #BernieBros !!! pic.twitter.com/Ezzu8yVwg6
— tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) March 1, 2020
The sensitivity appears to be that they are sensitive?
— JeSuisAubrey (@NotBruinOregon) March 1, 2020
Their sensitivity is not your problem
— Bryan F.S. Matthews (@BryGuy59er) March 1, 2020
Why not? Are you really going to let a bunch of bullies take your free speech like that?
I thought you all were brave firefighters and all. pic.twitter.com/mqg0Tnq1RO
— QTheLibertine (@libertine_q) March 1, 2020
I can’t tell if this is for real or sarcasm.
— Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) March 1, 2020
“ for educating me about the sensitivity” pic.twitter.com/6f691KOjGy
— L.D.N. Junk Esq. (@ldnjunk) March 1, 2020
…You said WHAT? pic.twitter.com/Iuin01VHbp
— William Colvard (@WilliamColvard) March 1, 2020
BAHAHAHAHAH
Apparently you are now “feeling the bern” 😂
— The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) March 1, 2020
I think leeches is more universally acceptable.
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 1, 2020
I prefer the term lunatics, but to each their own.
— Humane Cannonball (@DaveKapolei) February 29, 2020
Just call them Berners. That takes care of all the fragility and you can still talk about their incredibly horrible behavior on and offline.
— GirlPowerDon'tQuit (@growing0up0girl) March 1, 2020
Or Sandernistas
— Mike The Bookie (@AlienMarmoset) March 1, 2020
I think the accepted term is #BernieBroshevik
— The Stolid Bovine (@StolidThe) March 1, 2020
Congrats on seizing this opportunity to humiliate yourself needlessly.
— Prof B has left the building (@BProfB) February 29, 2020
Next thing you know Granholm will have a Bernie Bros in her front yard at 11 p.m. shining lights though her windows and demanding an apology through a bullhorn.
