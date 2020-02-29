Are we at Twitchy being dismissive of Bernie Sanders supporters when we call them Bernie Bros in our headlines? Yes, of course: they support an elderly socialist and deserve to be mocked for it.

Former Michigan governor and current CNN senior contributor (is there any former Democrat politician who isn’t a CNN contributor?) Jennifer Granholm apparently used the term Bernie Bros on the air Saturday and thanked all of those who educated her on the error of her ways.

How can CNN keep these hateful people on the air?

Next thing you know Granholm will have a Bernie Bros in her front yard at 11 p.m. shining lights though her windows and demanding an apology through a bullhorn.

