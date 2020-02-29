Are we at Twitchy being dismissive of Bernie Sanders supporters when we call them Bernie Bros in our headlines? Yes, of course: they support an elderly socialist and deserve to be mocked for it.

Former Michigan governor and current CNN senior contributor (is there any former Democrat politician who isn’t a CNN contributor?) Jennifer Granholm apparently used the term Bernie Bros on the air Saturday and thanked all of those who educated her on the error of her ways.

I apologize to all – I used the term #BernieBros on air. My mistake; thanks for educating me about the sensitivity. Will not use it again. — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) February 29, 2020

How can CNN keep these hateful people on the air?

pic.twitter.com/XVvarpoJj2 — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) February 29, 2020

Oh good grief, stop apologizing. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Cindy Somer🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cindy_csomer37) March 1, 2020

Wait. What?! There’s a sensitivity around the term “Bernie Bros” now?!?! Oh, FFS! 🙄🙄🙄 — Jay Walts (@AuntDidiToYou) February 29, 2020

Can someone fill me in on why that term is bad? https://t.co/LObFRMhQgu — Amy 🐘🦙 (@WaltzingMtilda) March 1, 2020

This will not do. Straight to the Reeducation Camp for you, Jennifer. — Thoth-Faced Pony Soldier (@Velcro108) February 29, 2020

You've narrowly escaped the reeducation camps… this time. 🙄 — ☘️Trish-Go-Brách☘️ (@wtffiles) February 29, 2020

Sorry but you're cancelled now. New rules. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) February 29, 2020

Move home until you have a back bone — Melissa H (@sportsmom9433) March 1, 2020

LOL! God, I'm so glad you're not our governor anymore. Spineless. — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) February 29, 2020

For real dude. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) February 29, 2020

They answer to comrade.. — Amy (@GooseGanderMom) March 1, 2020

Pinkos is acceptable. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) February 29, 2020

Bernie Bros is the appropriate term to use. #NeverBernie — Jonah (@BookofJonah) February 29, 2020

Oh please. They're awful. They need to be called out. Bullies. — Carol Morehead (@carol_morehead) February 29, 2020

Damage has been done, this killed millions. — Thought Police 👮‍♂️ (@DptThoughtcrime) February 29, 2020

Bernie Bros are sensitive. Gotta watch it with their delicate sensibilities. Thanks for allowing grown men not to cry and spiral downward into depression. — Aldredge DeLarge (@AldredgeDelarge) February 29, 2020

Well they should stop being Bernie Bros then and we won’t have to use the term. — Erick M. (@erickmiles) February 29, 2020

Is this serious? — Jenny (@JCEdmund) February 29, 2020

I thought this is a generic term. Like MAGA. — VK2 (@2222vj) March 1, 2020

The sensitivity appears to be that they are sensitive? — JeSuisAubrey (@NotBruinOregon) March 1, 2020

Their sensitivity is not your problem — Bryan F.S. Matthews (@BryGuy59er) March 1, 2020

Why not? Are you really going to let a bunch of bullies take your free speech like that? I thought you all were brave firefighters and all. pic.twitter.com/mqg0Tnq1RO — QTheLibertine (@libertine_q) March 1, 2020

I can’t tell if this is for real or sarcasm. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) March 1, 2020

“ for educating me about the sensitivity” pic.twitter.com/6f691KOjGy — L.D.N. Junk Esq. (@ldnjunk) March 1, 2020

BAHAHAHAHAH Apparently you are now “feeling the bern” 😂 — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) March 1, 2020

I think leeches is more universally acceptable. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 1, 2020

I prefer the term lunatics, but to each their own. — Humane Cannonball (@DaveKapolei) February 29, 2020

Just call them Berners. That takes care of all the fragility and you can still talk about their incredibly horrible behavior on and offline. — GirlPowerDon'tQuit (@growing0up0girl) March 1, 2020

Or Sandernistas — Mike The Bookie (@AlienMarmoset) March 1, 2020

I think the accepted term is #BernieBroshevik — The Stolid Bovine (@StolidThe) March 1, 2020

Congrats on seizing this opportunity to humiliate yourself needlessly. — Prof B has left the building (@BProfB) February 29, 2020

Next thing you know Granholm will have a Bernie Bros in her front yard at 11 p.m. shining lights though her windows and demanding an apology through a bullhorn.

