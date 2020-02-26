Bernie Sanders supporters, aka Bernie Bros, don’t have much left to lose of their reputation, but now Politico is reporting that “Berners” are showing up at the homes of Democratic Party officials and lawmakers with bullhorns to ensure there are no “shenanigans” this time around.

Scoop w/ @hollyotterbein

NV Dem party chair & CA SoS called the police this wknd after svrl Bernie supporters came to their homes w/ bullhorns late at night to warn abt elections/2016

They FB live’d it

Jeff Weaver condemned the tacticshttps://t.co/BxJPlm9Zn2 pic.twitter.com/xAnyVcKzO7 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) February 27, 2020

Maria Estrada, a self-described "Berner" from CA who went to NV and helped lead the actions (NV at after 11pm), defended them: “Protesting is our right — whether they called the police or not is irrelevant.”

1st video was from NV. This is from Padilla's home in LA after 9pm pic.twitter.com/P5QY32geez — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) February 27, 2020

Alex Thompson and Holly Otterbein report:

The night before the Nevada caucuses, the chairman of the state’s Democratic Party called police after several supporters of Bernie Sanders gathered outside his home at 11 p.m. with a bullhorn to issue a warning about the next day’s election. … William McCurdy, the Nevada party chair and a member of the state Assembly, confronted Estrada and the other Sanders supporters outside his home nearly an hour after they arrived. He told them they had “crossed a line.” [Maria] Estrada shot back: “If any bullshit happens tomorrow the only person who crossed the line is you.” McCurdy called the police to report the disturbance but Estrada and the others were gone by the time the authorities arrived and the matter was closed, according to the North Las Vegas police department.

Berners have also targeted the homes of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and state Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks.

Sure let's do four years of this. https://t.co/kg5F54aNc3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2020

Do what we want or we'll scream with bullhorns and shine flashlights in your windows while you try to sleep. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2020

Progressive privilege. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) February 27, 2020

And that's just what they do to their allies. — JoesBarAndCult (@JoesBarAndCult) February 27, 2020

Maria Estrada 😂 She’s a troublemaker & nuisance at every dem event & sometimes even if she has a point, her tactics are so toxic that it makes Bernie ppl look bad. I distanced myself from LA Bernie ppl due to her- so much bullying. But she’s toxic & doesn’t represent us. — Tania Singh (@TwinklingTania) February 27, 2020

What the HELL is wrong with these people? — Black Cat Luck 🕊 (@sjb127) February 27, 2020

Who would believe Communists behaved this way? — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) February 27, 2020

And here Bernie’s roaches go, trying to dismiss this behavior. This is not a bug, it’s a feature. — apathetic optimist (@yesacmai) February 27, 2020

Like that one Sanders staffer said on undercover video, the campaign attracts a lot of “truly radical people.”

imagine the bernie bros if they lose on an election night. sanders attracts these comrades — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) February 27, 2020

Toxicity on display — roarbro (@roarbro) February 27, 2020

@BernieSanders has some real loons. Just like him — lee (@bricklaying69) February 27, 2020

These don’t look like the homes of billionaires — Spidercanyon 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽 (@Spider_canyon) February 27, 2020

These people are unhinged and pathetic…. — Count Shockula (@followthecount) February 27, 2020

What kind of #Bernie idiots think screaming at families with bullhorns in the middle of the night is effective politics? — Corbly, Jon (@Corb_The_Lesser) February 27, 2020

These are the same people who want to disarm us — ConservatishInSeattle (@PaperPlateMask3) February 27, 2020

Don’t worry about Sanders’ supporters; there are plenty of them in the comments excusing this behavior or claiming Michael Bloomberg is paying people to do it.

