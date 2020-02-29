Can we show you something? (Caution liberals: You will be triggered.) On Thursday night, President Trump hosted an African American History Month reception in the East Room of the White House, but before that, a group of black supporters joined him in the Cabinet Room and they prayed together:

African American supporters in the Cabinet Room gather around Pres Trump to pray with and for him. pic.twitter.com/pJZMi727BW — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 27, 2020

MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang had “no words” to express her disgust with Trump sitting at a table with Diamond and Silk and Candace Owens.

Also in attendance was former NFL safety Jack Brewer, who called Trump “the first black president.” That remark sent CNN commentator Keith Boykin over the edge, calling everyone in the room an Uncle Tom.

Since CNN wouldn’t be CNN without being outraged abt — well, everything — they had a segment talking abt Brewer’s compliment towards Trump. CNN commentator & indoctrinated Ivy Leaguer Keith Boykin had some less than flattering words for the black people in the room with Trump. pic.twitter.com/xNpDIWKbQc — Lola Netty (@TXTrumpette89) February 29, 2020

CNN's Keith Boykin: Man Who Called Trump "First Black President" An "Uncle Tom"https://t.co/zmEepjFm24 — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) February 28, 2020

CNN commentator Keith Boykin dared to call a black Trump supporter an "Uncle Tom" for daring to praise Trump during Black History Month. https://t.co/OArRKG8cgE — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) February 29, 2020

Remember, this is the same guy who said the Republican representatives who staged a sit-in in Rep. Adam Schiff’s underground bunker looked like “a Klan group that is assembled outside of a jail trying to get the sheriff to let them in so they could deliver their own justice.” Boykin has some unresolved issues that really ought to be worked out off the air.

We’re sure the consequences will be … nonexistent.

This is the 21st century. Why do democrats still consider the black community incapable of caring for themselves and their families? That is the same attitude the plantation owners had. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) February 29, 2020

Wow! See embedded video. Keith Boykin is a bigot. — Regular Joe 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@regular46869741) February 29, 2020

What a racist disgusting pig — Richard (@mrichie10) February 29, 2020

Next time @CNNPR rails about "racism," remember this … CNN continues to employ @KeithBoykin, who live on the air has suggested that Trump supporters (such as @ParisDennard) aren't legitimately black, and are "Uncle Toms."@briansflood @JohnnyDollar01https://t.co/iEbbsbAmdc — David Henry (@imau2fan) March 1, 2020

Just shows you the reason no one thinks CNN is a serious news organization. Firing men like Keith Boykin would be a real good start to emptying the trash over there. How shameful. — 36toasty32 (@36toasty32) February 29, 2020

