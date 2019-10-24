CNN contributor Keith Boykin had some thoughts on yesterday’s Republican SCIF sit-in. Spoiler alert: his thoughts are pretty stupid. And that’s not fake news.

Listen for yourselves:

Think the sit-in was a goofy spectacle? Fine. But likening it to a gathering of KKK vigilantes suggests you’re not a serious person who should be taken seriously.

To his credit, Jake Tapper even brings up the “lynching” uproar. And Boykin just doubles down.

Parting question for Jeff Zucker:

