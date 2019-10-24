CNN contributor Keith Boykin had some thoughts on yesterday’s Republican SCIF sit-in. Spoiler alert: his thoughts are pretty stupid. And that’s not fake news.

Listen for yourselves:

CNN's Keith Boykin on Republicans who stormed SCIF: "This looked like a Klan group that is assembled outside of a jail trying to get the sheriff to let them in so they could deliver their own justice…" After Tapper pushes back, Boykin doubles down, "I used it purposefully." pic.twitter.com/WWibJlrtft — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2019

Think the sit-in was a goofy spectacle? Fine. But likening it to a gathering of KKK vigilantes suggests you’re not a serious person who should be taken seriously.

Same ppl freaked out bc Trump used the word ‘lynching’ — Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) October 24, 2019

To his credit, Jake Tapper even brings up the “lynching” uproar. And Boykin just doubles down.

…but tell me more about political hyperbole. https://t.co/ungYsBb4bp — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 24, 2019

Parting question for Jeff Zucker:

Is this the "Straight News" show? — Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) October 24, 2019

Inquiring minds wanna know!