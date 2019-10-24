CNN contributor Keith Boykin had some thoughts on yesterday’s Republican SCIF sit-in. Spoiler alert: his thoughts are pretty stupid. And that’s not fake news.
Listen for yourselves:
CNN's Keith Boykin on Republicans who stormed SCIF: "This looked like a Klan group that is assembled outside of a jail trying to get the sheriff to let them in so they could deliver their own justice…"
After Tapper pushes back, Boykin doubles down, "I used it purposefully." pic.twitter.com/WWibJlrtft
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2019
Think the sit-in was a goofy spectacle? Fine. But likening it to a gathering of KKK vigilantes suggests you’re not a serious person who should be taken seriously.
Same ppl freaked out bc Trump used the word ‘lynching’
— Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) October 24, 2019
To his credit, Jake Tapper even brings up the “lynching” uproar. And Boykin just doubles down.
…but tell me more about political hyperbole. https://t.co/ungYsBb4bp
— Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 24, 2019
Parting question for Jeff Zucker:
Is this the "Straight News" show?
— Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) October 24, 2019
Inquiring minds wanna know!