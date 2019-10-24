CNN president Jeff Zucker recently sat down with Brian Stelter to discuss Very Important Journalism Stuff. Like how CNN is pro-truth:
CNN’s Jeff Zucker tells @brianstelter: “We don’t set out to be anti-Trump,” we’re just “pro-Truth” #CITIZENCNN pic.twitter.com/HOncsgq6i7
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2019
That’s cute.
yeah ok sure
— Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) October 24, 2019
— Ryan (@chasinghumility) October 24, 2019
— Angie Wyatt (@askewan) October 24, 2019
— Christopher Johnson (@Christo22862758) October 24, 2019
— License to Will (@wharrison51) October 24, 2019
Naturally, CNN’s favorite topic Fox News also came up in the conversation. Obviously, Zucker’s not a big fan. After all, Fox News isn’t a bastion of Real Journalism™ like CNN is.
Jeff Zucker pushes back on Brian Stelter saying that Fox News has a lot of great journalists: "You repeat that line a lot and it's one of the mistakes I think you make in ur journalism." (Zucker says that Fox "isn't a journalistic organization.")
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 24, 2019
Zucker says there's no difference between the News and Opinion sides at Fox. He tells Stelter, "There is no difference. I don't see it that way. I think you're wrong. … It's completely erroneous."
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 24, 2019
For your viewing and listening pleasure:
CNN’s Zucker: Fox News is “not a news organization,” it’s “state-run TV” that’s “morphed into conspiracy TV." pic.twitter.com/PlhTOlHvgy
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2019
When asked about Shep Smith’s departure from Fox, CNN President Jeff Zucker says that Fox News “are not truth-tellers,” “is not a news organization,” and “is akin to state-run TV.”
pic.twitter.com/QVVw6k3pH7
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 24, 2019
OK, Jeff.
is this Zucker's opinion, or is he just delivering straight news? https://t.co/S0P4CqxeyM
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 24, 2019
Heh.
Does he know he’s the president at CNN?
— Rob Solo (@robsolo) October 24, 2019
Zucker apparently hasn’t paid any attention to the network he heads.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) October 24, 2019
That’s rich coming from CNN. My God.
— JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) October 24, 2019
The guy who hired James Clapper to provide news analysis is expressing his concern about truth-telling to the host that regularly invites Dan Rather on his show. Seems legit. https://t.co/bR3TYdpXzc
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) October 24, 2019
Don’t forget McCabe
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 24, 2019
Every single person from the Obama administration walked out of the White House and over to CNN. Except for Harf of course…
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2019
Who is the straight news person at CNN? Because Chris Wallace and Brett Baier would probably take issue with this. https://t.co/wUWJstdeqO
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2019
Chris Wallace = Sean Hannity, says the “Facts First” network’s boss, who apparently moonlights as a Media Matters intern. https://t.co/4NffigbLzs
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 24, 2019
Jake Tapper? Not after the Parkland Townhall. Nope.
Anderson Cooper who sat on the board at the Clinton Foundation? Nope. Fredo? Nope.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2019
— rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) October 24, 2019
The fact that anyone takes this seriously from Zucker, who is easily among the top 5 people responsible for Trump's rise as a political figure, is hilarious. https://t.co/UOJgXDraJr
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 24, 2019
Parting evergreen reminder:
Cable news is cancer https://t.co/cfRelGLDFW
— Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 24, 2019