As Twitchy reported, “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan nearly escaped an investigation by the British government for saying on-air that he identified as a penguin after airing a story about a baby penguin at London Aquarium being raised gender-neutral by a lesbian penguin couple. The segment also claimed that there are more than 100 genders.

Now he’s asking for it again after responding to a tweet about transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who won two gold medals in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa and is now pushing to compete in the women’s category in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard clinches two gold medals. Obliterated the rest of the female field. Olympics might be denied in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/VftD23Kq46 — Dr James Kent (@DrJamesKent3) February 25, 2020

This is insane. Women’s rights to basic fairness & equality are getting destroyed at the altar of political correctness. https://t.co/XnlGNmdVV4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2020

Morgan had better be careful; the speech police in the U.K. do not mess around.

Nothing to worry about. Right? https://t.co/41C7INqK4z — Christina Sommers 🧢 (@CHSommers) February 26, 2020

Where are the voices of the countless women who fought so hard for Title IX and women's athletics? — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) February 26, 2020

Is this fair competition? — Dr. Paul T. P. Wong (@PaulTPWong) February 26, 2020

How can anyone possibly think this is fair? — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) February 27, 2020

Funny how there’s never an athlete going from female to male competition. It’s like males have some sort of advantage, can’t quite put my finger on it… — steven (@steve5709) February 26, 2020

Have 3 categories: biological men, biological women, and anything goes. If I was a female athlete, I'd quit. What's the point when you know the best you can ever be will never be good enough, as you'll never be as strong as a man doing the same sport. — Vincent Valentine (@VeryValentine) February 26, 2020

The upcoming Olympics will see biological men dominate womens events.

And then the whole world will see the farce this has become.

The reaction should be interesting… — Monkish (@LockBuddha) February 26, 2020

And Title IX is dead. Mediocre male athletes will now deny females the opportunities to be champions. Is this peak wokeness or is there more to come? — Kyle Field (@Kyle_S_Field) February 26, 2020

There’s more to come than we’ve even imagined.

Frankly all biological women should just boycott all international sporting events until this crap gets sorted out. Let the woke folk and their idea of women compete. Start a born with the parts league. — Bart Henderson #StadlerGroup (@barthend) February 26, 2020

This entire movement renders the word "competition" utterly meaningless. — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) February 26, 2020

Activists: There is no difference between men and women, both are exactly the same. Also activists: There are over 97 genders bigot… I would just like to say it's fantastic to see this woman breaking yet more glass ceilings for us Women…🙃 — Matthew Hatch (@Hatch526) February 26, 2020

It is intuitive to the overwhelming majority of people (who may also be supportive of trans rights, as I am) this male to female trans weightlifter had an unfair advantage over their female-born competitors. It must not be deemed transphobic to point out this rather obvious fact https://t.co/5U2r6TgSUZ — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) February 27, 2020

Reported for transphobia. — Ragnar (@Riskarr5) February 27, 2020

This is a joke, right? — Stacey (@staceybeast) February 27, 2020

Of course, lol. — Ragnar (@Riskarr5) February 27, 2020

Telling the truth is transphobia. — GH (@RogdFamily) February 27, 2020

The irony of women having opportunities taken away from them by men. And not being able to complain about it for fear of retribution from the very same organizations that supposedly support of all things… women. — Red (@redfishdoc) February 27, 2020

In the meantime, the Idaho House overwhelmingly passed a bill that would ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports and would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges, and universities.

Idaho moves to ban transgender athletes from women's sports https://t.co/pl3bdon5wS pic.twitter.com/MO1lu9QP9v — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 27, 2020

Let’s see how quickly that gets struck down in the courts if it makes it to the governor’s desk.

