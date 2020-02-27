As Twitchy reported, “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan nearly escaped an investigation by the British government for saying on-air that he identified as a penguin after airing a story about a baby penguin at London Aquarium being raised gender-neutral by a lesbian penguin couple. The segment also claimed that there are more than 100 genders.

Now he’s asking for it again after responding to a tweet about transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who won two gold medals in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa and is now pushing to compete in the women’s category in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Morgan had better be careful; the speech police in the U.K. do not mess around.

There's more to come than we've even imagined.

In the meantime, the Idaho House overwhelmingly passed a bill that would ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports and would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges, and universities.

Let’s see how quickly that gets struck down in the courts if it makes it to the governor’s desk.

