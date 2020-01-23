We don’t see eye-to-eye on everything with Piers Morgan, but we were glad to hear in November that he wasn’t going to be investigated by the U.K. Office of Communications (Ofcom) for saying during a televised debate that he identifies as a penguin, even though the comment produced 950 complaints.

Why did he say he identifies as a penguin? HuffPost UK reported at the time:

Piers made the remark during an on-air debate in response to a BBC film that said there are more than 100 genders. Referencing a story about a baby penguin at London Aquarium being raised gender-neutral by a lesbian penguin couple, he said on the ITV breakfast show: “I’m going to say that now I am identifying as a penguin and I demand to be allowed into the penguin enclosure at the aquarium and live with the penguins.”

As we said, that comment nearly got him investigated by the government, and now there’s a petition calling for Morgan to be fired from his spot on “Good Morning Britain.” His take on the petition is pretty frankly brilliant and a great takedown of cancel culture.

LGBT community set up a petition to have piers Morgan sacked from good morning Britain. Here's what he had to say 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YuT3fcSr4h — Antifa Public Watch APW (@WeAreAPW) January 22, 2020

And he was absolutely correct. And thank heaven there is someone who stands up so publicly and says it. 100 genders! For crying out loud when will this pathetic nonsense stop? before we’re all carted off please. — Jim Peyton (@peytonjim) January 22, 2020

Well said, this liberal madness needs to end. — Draw Specialist FC (@Jackleo4Stein) January 22, 2020

And he was perfectly correct.

This "gender" nonsense is unscientific and goes against common sense.

There are two sexes, Male & Female. Full Stop. End of argument. — Bob of Bonsall we are #The52 (@Bob_of_Bonsall) January 22, 2020

There are 100 reasons to sack Piers Morgan, but his insistence that there isn’t 100 genders isn’t one of them. — Joffrey Thoms (@JoffreyThoms) January 23, 2020

If I had a pound for every gender there is I’d have £2 👍🏼 — graham holmes (@HolmesShefwed) January 22, 2020

Cis Gender Male = a MAN who identifies as a MAN. 🤔 — BeautifulChaos (@Beautful_Chaos) January 22, 2020

The liberal media are perpetuating all this bollocks, Piers speaks out, a tiny minority have hissy fits, yet you'd think we were surrounded by these so-called other genders. It's mind control and an insidious agenda by the woke to corrupt young lives. — Andrean Datura (@DaturaAndrean) January 22, 2020

Illiberal liberals at it again 🙄 — mr mojo risin (@libertytochoose) January 23, 2020

Piers is right! It’s not about genders anyway – gender is decided by nature. Personalities and being typecast is what’s meant by this, they’re misusing the word gender — Jo H 🇬🇧 (@jojojoheeley) January 23, 2020

Have to agree with @piersmorgan on this one. Having this clown claiming to speak for the LGBT community is doing more harm than good. — john casey (@zonalopstreamer) January 23, 2020

@piersmorgan Please keep calling this out on behalf of ALL sane people. — Saint Barbara (@SaintBarbara11) January 23, 2020

Piers is right. I was just thinking about this yesterday. The LGBT+ community should not see the straight people community as 'enemies' because they are not. Straight people have a right not to agree with you and that's a fundamental human right just as you have yours — Temitope Ajijola 🔝👑✈️ (@drteepie) January 23, 2020

"You don't want to learn" was the biggest bit that stood out to me. I interpret that as "our viewpoint is fact and you don't know it".

They can't accept it's their opinion and people don't have to agree with them. — Wrathius (@Wrathius669) January 23, 2020

He wants Morgan sacked because he won’t learn.

In other words if Morgan doesn’t think like him that’s a firing offence.

He can’t see he’s behaving like a fascist.

The left say that we shouldn’t be judged by our colour or our sex but they are constantly doing just that! — JUDEX (@JUDEX51249021) January 23, 2020

Brilliant, never thought I would be in such respect of piers Morgan. — lee brooks (@Athelstan8067) January 22, 2020

He's just saying what the other 99% of the population are thinking. We have to rid ourselves of this ridiculousness asap. It's just embarrassing 😊 — Michael Barry (@stmikeyofhorton) January 22, 2020

Not just embarrassing, but dangerous, especially for freedom of speech; we’ve been on a slippery slope for a long time and this is the latest ‘one way gate’ the Left want to install on the descent. They establish these things as norms and then build laws and rules around them. — grumpybaldy (@grumpybaldy) January 23, 2020

There are 2 sexes. If you wish to identify as anything else that’s your right. But you don’t have the right to dictate to others how they see you or refer to you other than your sex at birth. Shall I start identifying as a dog because under your logic I can. Science be dammed. — OliF2018 (@F2018Oli) January 22, 2020

I do not always agree with Piers but he is absolutely right on this. — Mark Cartret (@markcartret1) January 22, 2020

Well said @piersmorgan People can be whatever they want to be but forcing others to think the same way as they do is a classic aspect of fascism. — RogerV52 – TERF (@RogerV52) January 22, 2020

Spot on Piers, there is nothing more illiberal than a liberal. — Wayne O Connor (@WayneOConnor15) January 23, 2020

diversity of everything except thought; inclusive of everyone, as long as they're left-wing. It's not about equality, but pushing woke politics — 🇬🇧 CallSign_Bravo 🇬🇧 (@SignBravo) January 22, 2020

Absolutely spot on. We can't disagree with these liberals because then we get called closed minded etc. Lord help us because the future of this country is looking bad — Bryan #BackBoris #ProudtobeTory (@bryanf1man) January 22, 2020

I may not like the guy much but I cannot disagree with his point, the "liberal" left are the least liberal most tyrannical and downright fascist bunch out there today. — Steven Tomes (@stomes626) January 22, 2020

The boy said he didn’t want to get PM fired but somehow had signed a petition to do exactly that. What is wrong with these people? Time to stop pandering to them I think as they’re never going to be satisfied until society has gone to hell in a handcart. — Suresh Chadda (@SureshChadda) January 23, 2020

Well said Piers. These cowards need their nonsense shouted down from the highest altitude — Chris (@88RedC) January 23, 2020

Seems to me a small % of LGBT think all others should have a hive mind. — James Morrison (@Curator134) January 22, 2020

I'm the G of LGBT and @piersmorgan is spot on with this nonsense. Most average fair minded people are! Keep it up Piers. — Rooster Drake (@BeanoDrake) January 23, 2020

I think we could call that owned! — Roy Bickley (@roybickley) January 22, 2020

Does something happen in the space time continuum when Piers crosses the Atlantic because this is simply not the dude who was on OUR tee vees years ago. This guy rules. https://t.co/TIwLvs7fI4 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 23, 2020

