We don’t see eye-to-eye on everything with Piers Morgan, but we were glad to hear in November that he wasn’t going to be investigated by the U.K. Office of Communications (Ofcom) for saying during a televised debate that he identifies as a penguin, even though the comment produced 950 complaints.

Why did he say he identifies as a penguin? HuffPost UK reported at the time:

Piers made the remark during an on-air debate in response to a BBC film that said there are more than 100 genders.

Referencing a story about a baby penguin at London Aquarium being raised gender-neutral by a lesbian penguin couple, he said on the ITV breakfast show: “I’m going to say that now I am identifying as a penguin and I demand to be allowed into the penguin enclosure at the aquarium and live with the penguins.”

As we said, that comment nearly got him investigated by the government, and now there’s a petition calling for Morgan to be fired from his spot on “Good Morning Britain.” His take on the petition is pretty frankly brilliant and a great takedown of cancel culture.

