As plenty of people pointed out, CNN’s Don Lemon had a lot of nerve collapsing into a giggle-fit over Rick Wilson’s joke about President Trump not being able to find Ukraine on a map; the network has a history of getting geography wrong, from mislabeling states to locating Hong Kong in South America.

But CNBC apparently wants in on the action, because for a while on Thursday, its website featured this map of the United States, as uncovered by Dylan Matthews:

This chart was on CNBC's website for several hours before it was corrected on Thursday. https://t.co/TnPpe5IY0v pic.twitter.com/u9n0DLgG0u — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) February 27, 2020

CNBC has provided me with my new favorite map. (h/t @dylanmatt) pic.twitter.com/NnTTGASKyn — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 27, 2020

Theoretically, you could drive from Mount Rushmore to Hawaii in a day.

I'd say looking at this map, someone took 100% of their drugs. — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 27, 2020

Look at least they got Colorado and California and Alaska right. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 27, 2020

Arkansas and Arizona, too. Five out of 50 ain't bad. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 27, 2020

I don't care as long as I can drive to Las Vegas, New Hampshire on the weekends. — John Sexton (@verumserum) February 27, 2020

Former state of Utah, meet your new United States Senator! pic.twitter.com/fUW511bEcL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 27, 2020

I always wanted to visit Vermont. Silly me, I've been there for years 🤭 — Jeffrey (Chakrabarti was AOC's brain) Short (@Jeffrey80700704) February 27, 2020

Man that was almost useful — Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 27, 2020

okay but there's no legend to determine what any of these colours mean — 👉😎👉 (@xlbxtross) February 27, 2020

That's the least of its problems. — Bekah (@daxafina) February 27, 2020

What in the hell!? — Santos L. Halper (@Cromulentness) February 27, 2020

Looks like Joe Biden labeled it — Kenny Graves (@KennyGraves13) February 27, 2020

This is OUTSTANDING — Hotep Dad Max 🏴‍☠️ (@HotepDadMax) February 27, 2020

Awesome, I can now drive to Hawaii! I just head through South, uh, Dakota, and can then check out Georgia's Gulf Coast afterwards. — Kenny E (@TarHeeled67) February 27, 2020

The area formerly known as Maryland flat out not existing is my favorite part. — Seedy Jonze (@SeedyJonze) February 27, 2020

It's about as accurate as anything you get from AARP. — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) February 27, 2020

I love the pacific beaches of West Virginia. Also, its so close to Canada! Day trip to Vancouver are the best — Caden (@nedac1776) February 27, 2020

Idaho pineapples are the best. — …And The Rest (@AndTheRest) February 27, 2020

If @AOC can have an economics degree then this person must have a geography degree. — Brian Hodges 🇺🇸 (@BrianAHodges46) February 27, 2020

WAIT – Michigan has been eliminated?

We have to accept Keith Ellison and Ilhan Omar now? NO! Absolutely not. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 27, 2020

We lost the war to Georgia…damn. — The Old Guy (@Michael11369262) February 27, 2020

Is Stacy Abrams my Governor now? 🤔 — The Old Guy (@Michael11369262) February 27, 2020

I judge all maps by whether or not they get AZ right and I'm glad to know that I can now go on a short drive to fill my lifelong dream of screaming at NY BBQ right to its pallid disgusting face — Ogre Paladin (@OgrePaladin) February 27, 2020

I like that they still have North and South Dakota together. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) February 27, 2020

Indiana is now West Oklahoma

Alabama is West Hawaii

Mississippi is East Maine

Tennessee is South Louisiana and the whole state is now considered a bayou — Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) February 27, 2020

Common Core Geography???? — K B Gammill (@KGammill5) February 27, 2020

There are only 47 mapped out states… and only 37 state abbreviations. This is the greatest map ever. — Jake Donnelly (@JacobDonnelly31) February 27, 2020

This fake map puts the NBC in CNBC. — rickgroshong (@rickgroshong) February 27, 2020

I wonder what their first clue was?? pic.twitter.com/ae1h3IWb7I — Joshua Brown (@JoshuaB96271113) February 27, 2020

