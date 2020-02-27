As plenty of people pointed out, CNN’s Don Lemon had a lot of nerve collapsing into a giggle-fit over Rick Wilson’s joke about President Trump not being able to find Ukraine on a map; the network has a history of getting geography wrong, from mislabeling states to locating Hong Kong in South America.
But CNBC apparently wants in on the action, because for a while on Thursday, its website featured this map of the United States, as uncovered by Dylan Matthews:
This chart was on CNBC's website for several hours before it was corrected on Thursday. https://t.co/TnPpe5IY0v pic.twitter.com/u9n0DLgG0u
— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) February 27, 2020
CNBC has provided me with my new favorite map. (h/t @dylanmatt) pic.twitter.com/NnTTGASKyn
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 27, 2020
Theoretically, you could drive from Mount Rushmore to Hawaii in a day.
I'd say looking at this map, someone took 100% of their drugs.
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 27, 2020
Look at least they got Colorado and California and Alaska right.
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 27, 2020
Arkansas and Arizona, too. Five out of 50 ain't bad.
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 27, 2020
I don't care as long as I can drive to Las Vegas, New Hampshire on the weekends.
— John Sexton (@verumserum) February 27, 2020
Former state of Utah, meet your new United States Senator! pic.twitter.com/fUW511bEcL
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 27, 2020
I always wanted to visit Vermont.
Silly me, I've been there for years 🤭
— Jeffrey (Chakrabarti was AOC's brain) Short (@Jeffrey80700704) February 27, 2020
Man that was almost useful
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 27, 2020
okay but there's no legend to determine what any of these colours mean
— 👉😎👉 (@xlbxtross) February 27, 2020
That's the least of its problems.
— Bekah (@daxafina) February 27, 2020
What in the hell!?
— Santos L. Halper (@Cromulentness) February 27, 2020
Looks like Joe Biden labeled it
— Kenny Graves (@KennyGraves13) February 27, 2020
This is OUTSTANDING
— Hotep Dad Max 🏴☠️ (@HotepDadMax) February 27, 2020
Awesome, I can now drive to Hawaii! I just head through South, uh, Dakota, and can then check out Georgia's Gulf Coast afterwards.
— Kenny E (@TarHeeled67) February 27, 2020
The area formerly known as Maryland flat out not existing is my favorite part.
— Seedy Jonze (@SeedyJonze) February 27, 2020
— Barbie ❤'s America 🇺🇸 (@12truewest) February 27, 2020
It's about as accurate as anything you get from AARP.
— Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) February 27, 2020
I love the pacific beaches of West Virginia. Also, its so close to Canada! Day trip to Vancouver are the best
— Caden (@nedac1776) February 27, 2020
Idaho pineapples are the best.
— …And The Rest (@AndTheRest) February 27, 2020
If @AOC can have an economics degree then this person must have a geography degree.
— Brian Hodges 🇺🇸 (@BrianAHodges46) February 27, 2020
— ConservativeCajnCelt (@SouthLAConserv) February 27, 2020
WAIT – Michigan has been eliminated?
We have to accept Keith Ellison and Ilhan Omar now?
NO! Absolutely not.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 27, 2020
We lost the war to Georgia…damn.
— The Old Guy (@Michael11369262) February 27, 2020
Is Stacy Abrams my Governor now? 🤔
— The Old Guy (@Michael11369262) February 27, 2020
I judge all maps by whether or not they get AZ right and I'm glad to know that I can now go on a short drive to fill my lifelong dream of screaming at NY BBQ right to its pallid disgusting face
— Ogre Paladin (@OgrePaladin) February 27, 2020
I like that they still have North and South Dakota together.
— Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) February 27, 2020
Indiana is now West Oklahoma
Alabama is West Hawaii
Mississippi is East Maine
Tennessee is South Louisiana and the whole state is now considered a bayou
— Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) February 27, 2020
Common Core Geography????
— K B Gammill (@KGammill5) February 27, 2020
Top. Men.
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 27, 2020
There are only 47 mapped out states… and only 37 state abbreviations. This is the greatest map ever.
— Jake Donnelly (@JacobDonnelly31) February 27, 2020
This fake map puts the NBC in CNBC.
— rickgroshong (@rickgroshong) February 27, 2020
I wonder what their first clue was?? pic.twitter.com/ae1h3IWb7I
— Joshua Brown (@JoshuaB96271113) February 27, 2020
Related:
FLASHBACK– Rick Wilson on CNN mocking Trump over finding Ukraine on a map did so on the network showing functional issues with geography https://t.co/z2fiBtx9BD
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 28, 2020