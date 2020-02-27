As plenty of people pointed out, CNN’s Don Lemon had a lot of nerve collapsing into a giggle-fit over Rick Wilson’s joke about President Trump not being able to find Ukraine on a map; the network has a history of getting geography wrong, from mislabeling states to locating Hong Kong in South America.

But CNBC apparently wants in on the action, because for a while on Thursday, its website featured this map of the United States, as uncovered by Dylan Matthews:

Theoretically, you could drive from Mount Rushmore to Hawaii in a day.

