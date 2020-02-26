At the Democratic debate Tuesday night and in media appearances, Bernie Sanders has stressed again and again that while he is a socialist, he strictly opposes those countries that have declined into authoritarian regimes. He even criticized President Trump opening up diplomatic relations with North Korea and Kim Jong Un, saying the U.S. doesn’t need to be praising authoritarian leaders.

This seems odd, considering it was only Sunday night on “60 Minutes” that he had some kind words for Fidel Castro and his literacy programs, a topic on which he doubled down during a CNN town hall.

We also don’t need authoritarian leaders like Venezuela’s Nicholas Maduro praising U.S. presidential candidates, but Maduro in 2016 praised Sanders’ “revolutionary message” to a crowd gathered for “Anti-Imperialism Day.”

Whether or not you believe the mainstream media is out to torpedo a Bernie Sanders nomination (from what we’ve seen, we believe it), Washington Post video editor J.M. Rieger dug up some video of Sanders appearing to praise some authoritarian regimes.

A lot of these we’ve seen before, but after Sanders’ Castro comments, they seem worth revisiting.

A Washington Post review of more than 10 hours of Bernie Sanders appearances over the past three decades reveals how Sanders has often been quick to downplay abuses of authoritarian regimes, instead focusing on aspects and programs he admired.https://t.co/MkUkX1sWaw — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 26, 2020

At times, Sanders appeared to contradict his earlier views: 1989 on Cuba: “Model of what a society could be” for Latin America 2016 on Cuba: "I do not praise Fidel Castro” 2019 on Venezuela: Maduro not a dictator 2020 on Venezuela: Maduro a dictatorhttps://t.co/MkUkX1sWaw — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 26, 2020

Despite reports of abuses in 1985, Sanders praised the Sandinista party in Nicaragua for: – Democratic rights

– Civil liberties

– Food lineshttps://t.co/MkUkX1sWawpic.twitter.com/ndTW7C7owU — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 26, 2020

We’ve heard it before, but yes, Sanders has characterized those bread lines in socialist countries as a good thing.

Bernie Sanders in 1985: “Sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is because people are lining up for food. That’s a good thing. In other countries, people don’t line up for food, the rich get the food and the poor starve to death.”https://t.co/MkUkX1sWaw — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 26, 2020

The other Democrats might not be hitting Sanders on his record, but Trump certainly will.

