Returning presidential candidate Bernie Sanders isn’t happy that President Trump has opened up diplomatic relations with North Korea and Kim Jong Un and, apparently, “other authoritarian leaders all over the world.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Rollinsford, NH: "We don't need to be praising Kim Jong Un, or other authoritarian leaders all over the world who Trump is making good friends with. Okay?" pic.twitter.com/rwmZjirVOE — The Hill (@thehill) May 28, 2019

Sanders isn’t the Democratic candidate we’d say is strongest on the foreign policy front (Biden, maybe), and he’s been known to show a keen interest in authoritarian regimes.

Thanks Bono — The Silence 🌊 (@TheSile44395595) May 28, 2019

It was okay with him and the Soviets though. — Sulteric (@Sulteric) May 28, 2019

Says he who honeymooned in communist Russia. — Quelle Surprise (@GretasBlazer) May 28, 2019

Bernie honeymooned in the Soviet Union and actually said people standing in a bread line together awaiting their food rations is a good thing. WTF? — Justin Johnson (@JTJohnson1982) May 28, 2019

Says the guy who partied with Russians during the reign of Communism. — Dave (@lostinCbus) May 28, 2019

Says the twit who honeymooned in Russia, praising Communism, along with his praise of Castro's revolution when "the poor people were rising up against the ugly rich people". @SenSanders is truly a frightening person. — Judith Lankau (@judith_lankau) May 28, 2019

Really a hilarious comment from a man who honeymooned in Soviet Russia and praised Fidel Castro https://t.co/Qx4o8zAakN — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) May 28, 2019

Just like when you praised Fidel Castro? https://t.co/T6ciLvqM62 — Ron Achin (@ron_achin) May 28, 2019

This is rich coming from Bernie who praised the Sandinista's saying US media had not “reflected fairly the goals and accomplishments of your administration.” Sanders even attended a Sandinista celebration where the crowd chanted, "Here, there, everywhere, the Yankee will die.” https://t.co/nmufD6hmPT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 28, 2019

Like Bernie did with Stalin? Krushev? Chavez? Every other communist leader in his lifetime? — Dodger_98 (@nellie501) May 28, 2019

Ok Mr. Sanders! Could you tell me why Maduro is your good friend?? Or is not?? And Diaz Canel?? — Leonardo Alcala (@ajsucre) May 28, 2019

He certainly doesn’t back President Trump’s planned “coup” in Venezuela.

Good old Breadline Bernie, speaking out of his ass again. — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) May 28, 2019

Keep talking, Bernie.

