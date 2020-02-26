Remember last January, when senators and 2020 presidential hopefuls Cory Booker and Kamala Harris demanded a congressional response to the attempted “modern-day lynching” of Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who was attacked by two white men outside a Chicago Subway, had a noose tied around his neck and was told, “This is MAGA country”? We do:
Two African-American senators denounced the attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is black and openly gay, calling it a "modern-day lynching" that necessitates a Congressional response. https://t.co/tXW7Uxdi8q
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 30, 2019
Even before Smollett’s “attack,” Harris and Booker were sponsors of a federal anti-lynching bill, and following a vote in the House today, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is finding it very telling that America still doesn’t have a federal law against lynching.