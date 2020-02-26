Remember last January, when senators and 2020 presidential hopefuls Cory Booker and Kamala Harris demanded a congressional response to the attempted “modern-day lynching” of Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who was attacked by two white men outside a Chicago Subway, had a noose tied around his neck and was told, “This is MAGA country”? We do:

Two African-American senators denounced the attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is black and openly gay, calling it a "modern-day lynching" that necessitates a Congressional response. https://t.co/tXW7Uxdi8q

Even before Smollett’s “attack,” Harris and Booker were sponsors of a federal anti-lynching bill, and following a vote in the House today, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is finding it very telling that America still doesn’t have a federal law against lynching.

JUST IN: The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passes the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, voting 410-4. The bill makes lynching a hate crime under federal law, the first time in U.S. history. https://t.co/9KNw10gRL2 pic.twitter.com/lhhT1OR9S6 — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2020

The fact that we are still trying to make lynching illegal at the federal law is telling of where we are in our country. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 26, 2020

If there’s one thing we can learn from The Squad, it’s that America sucks.

Still, a lot of people want to know why lynching, specifically, should be covered by federal law.

I have to wonder, who you are actually trying to reach with this comment? — Barb (@damdinghy) February 27, 2020

Murder is a state level crime. — Peter Kulikowski (@P_Ski18) February 26, 2020

It was already illegal! And if committed against a black person by a white person it would be tried as a Hate Crime.

Pander Pander Pander pic.twitter.com/hrxLWUeojE — DigitalDawn (@bvburgess) February 26, 2020

It’s called murder, it’s already illegal — Kendall Fulk (@FulkKendall) February 26, 2020

It was already illegal, genius. You guys just wasted a bunch of time adding "hate crime" to it. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 26, 2020

I mean, murder is already illegal…has been for a while now. — chodie (@chodie4u) February 26, 2020

Pay attention, please. You are so tiresome. — RD Carrington (@rdcarrington) February 27, 2020

Jussie is really going to do some time now! — Margaret 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@Margare14571757) February 27, 2020

When was the last lynching in the United States? Last I checked its been against the law for decades. — Dave Ellis (@DaveEll57279091) February 27, 2020

Yes, because I read about lynchings all the time… Murder is illegal no matter how it’s done. Way to waste more time and tax money and lets keep pushing that racial divide right? — Barrie (@Barrie1405) February 26, 2020

Good point. How many lynchings were recorded last year? Or even the last 10 years. At least you Dems voted down saving a baby that survives an abortion. — GoHogsGo (@woop1gsooie) February 27, 2020

Please tell us where in the United States murder is legal? Lynching is a subset of the methods to commit murder. How many lynchings have occurred since the Democrat-founded KKK stopped doing them in the 1960s? — dbnicholls ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@dbnicholls1) February 27, 2020

There are existing laws for violent and hate motivated crime. This is symbolic virtue signal legislation. We need smart legislation not symbols. We need good jobs and opportunities.

We need equal justice, affordable healthcare and effective leadership during crisis. — justmyhumble (@usebigears) February 27, 2020

Good lord this is misleading. Lynching is illegal. This bill didn’t make it illegal. It makes it a hate crime. We should all be opposed to “hate crime” classification. Punishment for thoughts. 🤨 Murder is illegal. Punish for the act. — Jim Stutts (@stutts_jim2) February 27, 2020

Lynching is murder and murder is against the law. It's also against the law to target someone because of their race. That's considered a hate crime. Outlawing lynching in this day and age is ridiculous. — ROGER ALLEN (@RogerDaleAllen) February 27, 2020

It actually does. It tells me our country has reached the point where Democrats are so worthless and inept they have to enact a law that is covered by many other statutes because they have no ideas and want to appear to be doing something. — Thomas Crews (@AnarchyLives) February 27, 2020

When does it take effect? I bet lynchings skyrocket as the day nears. People trying to get one last one in before it’s outlawed — Pvt Joker⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 (@itzbenreal) February 27, 2020

🤦🏻‍♂️ fix your district. — Sam (@CadleSam) February 27, 2020

The fact that you are holding office is sadly telling of where we are in our country. — Stevie Awtry (@StevieAwtry) February 27, 2020

