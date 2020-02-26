Remember last January, when senators and 2020 presidential hopefuls Cory Booker and Kamala Harris demanded a congressional response to the attempted “modern-day lynching” of Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who was attacked by two white men outside a Chicago Subway, had a noose tied around his neck and was told, “This is MAGA country”? We do:

Even before Smollett’s “attack,” Harris and Booker were sponsors of a federal anti-lynching bill, and following a vote in the House today, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is finding it very telling that America still doesn’t have a federal law against lynching.

If there’s one thing we can learn from The Squad, it’s that America sucks.

Still, a lot of people want to know why lynching, specifically, should be covered by federal law.

