Joe Walsh, who you might have read was a conservative Tea Party hero before becoming Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare” (good one, Alyssa) is, like so many other NeverTrumpers, enjoying newfound media attention. Any mainstream media outlet is happy to host anyone from the Never Trump camp to represent the “conservative” side of politics.

So now Walsh has gone from Alyssa Milano’s podcast directly to the Washington Post’s op-ed page, where he explains that Never Trump doesn’t just mean staying home; it doesn’t even mean voting for a socialist to pry Trump out of the Oval Office — it means going door-knocking and campaigning for Bernie Sanders if he happens to be the Democratic nominee.

What Never Trump really means, by former Tea Party congressman @walshfreedom: “if [Bernie’s] the nominee, I won’t just vote for him, I’ll campaign for him” https://t.co/jVDkRNjLxD pic.twitter.com/43de4xh6zl — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) February 25, 2020

It’s exactly what it means, Jay — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 25, 2020

No, it doesn't, Dave. I was there when the first #NeverTrump hashtag went up and it was never about voting for the Democrat. If you want to be in agreement with the morons, have at it. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 25, 2020

So “conserving conservatism” means campaigning for the socialist who’s going to nationalize health care, likely pick Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement, vote against providing medical care to a baby who survives an abortion, attempt to confiscate firearms, etc. That’s what Never Trump means. Got it.

Why do you hate principled conservatism?! #sarasm — Gil Reich (@GilR) February 25, 2020

Trump broke him in ways he doesnt even realize. — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) February 25, 2020

Joe, step back from the ledge. — Holding Together (@Mother_Oya) February 25, 2020

That guy — Jacob Perry (@RealJacobPerry) February 25, 2020

"Regime." What a drama queen. — Brian Gutherman (@NJNuke) February 25, 2020

"Never Trump" means you lay in bed with communists because orange man bad. — Czar of Defenestration (@CShitposting) February 25, 2020

So @WalshFreedom , do you believe everything @BernieSanders says? Do you believe Fidel Castro was good bcz of his literacy program? Do you believe #M4A can be paid for? Do you believe @BernieSanders isn’t a con man? — Charles P Johnson (@chasmanj) February 25, 2020

He'd rather have a Socialist than a con man he says, while ignoring the fact that Socialism is an ideology predicated on a con. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 25, 2020

You were never a conservative if you vote for Bernie. — Cincyfella (@Cincyfella) February 25, 2020

You’re so conservative you’re going to let a socialist steer the country for at least four years, and then you’ll vote for the principled conservative in 2024 if there is one that meets your purity test.

I can think of no better way to take potential votes away from Bernie from both left and right than to have @WalshFreedom campaign for him. — Kat Piexe (@KPiexe) February 25, 2020

Fair point.

