Sorry, Bill Kristol, but your boy Joe Walsh just didn’t attract mobs of Republicans eager to vote for him in 2020. He dropped out officially a while ago, leaving him free to do stupid things like appearing on Alyssa Milano’s podcast, where he revealed how he went from “conservative Tea Party hero to Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.” Because if you were a principled conservative, you’d jump at the chance to do Milano’s podcast.

We know this isn’t the guy from the Eagles, but conservative Tea Party hero? At this point, Milano knows more about Walsh than we do, other than his Twitter feed suddenly turned into typical pro-Democrat talking points just to dunk on Trump. Enjoy voting for Bernie in November.

F*CK SILENCE! Find out how @WalshFreedom went from conservative Tea Party hero to @realDonaldTrump’s worst nightmare. We won’t find common ground with silence. Fuck silence. #SorryNotSorry Listen Here: https://t.co/abGd4cOHcc pic.twitter.com/Rlr7juC0WS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 24, 2020

F*CK YOU Btw who's Walsh Freedom?

Never heard of

*insert preferred pronoun here* https://t.co/Pvpxg18WxY — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) February 25, 2020

Ahahahaha. LOLOL Joe Walsh (who EVERYONE knows has never been a real Conservative, NeverTrumper) is “Trump’s worst nightmare”.😆😂😭👏👏 Can you out-of-touch, arrogant, delusional Liberal elitist EVER be right? I mean, he DID just get squashed by POTUS, right? He’s a LOSER. pic.twitter.com/NLUfwnAW8I — S.L. Stiles (@StacyLStiles) February 24, 2020

Slow down, aunty. Trump doesn't even know of his existence. — Varg Skoge (@VargSkoge) February 24, 2020

Worst nightmare?? Probably doesn’t know who he is, who is he by the way — Ian Campbell (@hunbutone) February 24, 2020

Trump doesn’t even know who he is. — Troy Pallotto ♦️ 🇺🇸 🍦⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TroyPallotto) February 24, 2020

Nightmare 😂😂😂😂😂 the only nightmare is the current Democratic field….keep trying — Archie (@ArchieCastanon) February 24, 2020

Exactly how is he "Trump's worst nightmare?" Trump couldn't give a fig about him. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) February 24, 2020

He also just said he'd vote for a socialist. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) February 24, 2020

Yep! His worst nightmare! Right after….Who the F is that guy!?!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/471e4PVwVd — DHLIBCON (@dhlibcon) February 25, 2020

Worst nightmare?? 🤣🤣 are you kidding?? That’s quite a stretch!🤣 @realDonaldTrump doesn’t even know who this clown is, and why should he? He’s NOBODY of any consequence #KAG2020 — Adriana Matern (@AdrianaMatern) February 24, 2020

Ugh…from Avenatti to Walsh. You know how to pick 'em. — TexLady (@TexLady2) February 24, 2020

You forgot Weinstein and Epstein. — Frank Gallagher (@Damian80343006) February 24, 2020

You promoting Walsh as anything else but a loser really makes you look silly Alyssa — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) February 24, 2020

The guy who ran for President and no one noticed except you, his parents, and three other people is Trump's worst nightmare? pic.twitter.com/XbeT6oXscS — Sheepdog Covfefe (@navymig) February 24, 2020

That guy was laughed out of the GOP almost as bad as you were laughed off Netflix. — SAY NO 2 CRACK (@jadzeno) February 25, 2020

You’ve really hit rock bottom here Alyssa. Maybe play with your kids more and enjoy life. Joe ain’t it. — Silvia 💐🇺🇸🇧🇷💐 (@slysil61) February 25, 2020

His views are so powerful, they fueled his juggernaut of a presidential campaign. Oh, wait. Never mind. — ⚜️Throw-Me-Some-Beads-Trish⚜️ (@wtffiles) February 24, 2020

You should have asked him if he is ready to apologize for threatening civil war if Trump wasn't elected. — Brett Shaff (@BWiSfull) February 24, 2020

Trump's worst nightmare got 1% of the vote in the Iowa primary. And then dropped out of the race. If that's Trump's worst nightmare, then he likely sleeps very peacefully every night. — Eric W (@NotGeneWilder) February 25, 2020

He got 1% of the vote in Iowa and left the race. Only 2 people think he’s “Trumps worst nightmare” and they are in this picture. — MattJones⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MattJones1313) February 25, 2020

Wow, “Trump’s worst nightmare.” Maybe he should consider re-launching his campaign off the strength of this podcast.

