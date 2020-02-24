Sorry,  Bill Kristol, but your boy Joe Walsh just didn’t attract mobs of Republicans eager to vote for him in 2020. He dropped out officially a while ago, leaving him free to do stupid things like appearing on Alyssa Milano’s podcast, where he revealed how he went from “conservative Tea Party hero to Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.” Because if you were a principled conservative, you’d jump at the chance to do Milano’s podcast.

We know this isn’t the guy from the Eagles, but conservative Tea Party hero? At this point, Milano knows more about Walsh than we do, other than his Twitter feed suddenly turned into typical pro-Democrat talking points just to dunk on Trump. Enjoy voting for Bernie in November.

Trending

Wow, “Trump’s worst nightmare.” Maybe he should consider re-launching his campaign off the strength of this podcast.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanoDonald TrumpJoe WalshpodcastTea Party heroworst nightmare