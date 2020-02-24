Now 78 years old, Bernie Sanders still has some kind words for the Castro regime in Cuba, and he shared those thoughts Sunday night on “60 Minutes.” Joe Biden finally saw his chance and issued a statement shredding Sanders (while ignoring his old boss going to Cuba, doing “the wave” with Raul Castro at a baseball game, and posing in front of a huge Ché Guevara mural).

Now Team Bloomberg, the very worst of the Democratic social media accounts, is getting in on the fun with these gems.

No way.

Trending

People really are wondering if people who want Bloomberg to lose are just cashing the paychecks while posting cringe.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 60 MinutesBernie SanderscringeFidel CastroMichael BloombergTeam Bloomberg