Claire McCaskill Claims Fellow Grocery Shopper Begged Her to Stop Trump from Returning to White House

At one time, Claire McCaskill was a Congresswoman. The GOP had a not great candidate and she managed to win the race. Thankfully, the GOP regrouped and she lost her next race. She is still dying for attention and decided to share this grocery store story.

Advertisement

They're panicking:

Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill: "When I walk through the grocery store people come up to me and grab my hand and say 'We're going to be okay aren't we?' 'He [Trump] won't win, will he?' 'They won't let him back in the oval office will they?'

I do… pic.twitter.com/tHr8g15qWu — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 19, 2024

First of all, Claire seems like an 'Instacart' kind of lady. No one believes she is actually doing her own shopping.

She thinks people recognize her at a grocery store, and actually grab her hand.



If someone grabbed someone else's hand at grocery store they'd have a jar of mariners smashed over their head. This woman is a lunatic. https://t.co/DqOMePSnEI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2024

Also, no one is recognizing her in public. She is overestimating her popularity.

Of all the things to never happen, this has never happened the most. https://t.co/FZks5JPUCf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2024

One way you know this is bullsh*t is Claire McCaskill doesn’t go to grocery stores. https://t.co/9LW3qQLBS7 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 19, 2024

"They won't let him back into the Oval Office, will they?" - people who pretend to care about democracy while talking about a scenario where a candidate they don't like wins the election https://t.co/6UyR4wjyk8 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 19, 2024

Democrats begging Claire to assure them they'll block Trump from office if he wins is very telling.

Imagine how wealthy a neighborhood you’d need to live in where the top concern for grocery shoppers is Donald Trump. https://t.co/hEXt04Okob — a newsman (@a_newsman) May 19, 2024

Deep inside, most wealthy people want Trump back in office because the economy was much better. Let's be honest.

Claire is lying, people are really asking and worried about Biden winning because they can’t afford another 4 years. https://t.co/nuWySsDP6K — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) May 19, 2024

When the revolution comes it will be born in the organics aisle of Trader Joe’s among Boomer lib women wearing stupid glasses. https://t.co/VoqTEtIfym — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) May 19, 2024

The Boomer Libs drinking green juice and going on parasite cleanses.

If any politician regardless of democrat or republican came up to me in a grocery store the first thing I would do is check to see if I still had my wallet because they are all crooks. https://t.co/ntFAWX6zsa — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) May 19, 2024

If you are wearing an expensive watch, make sure you still have it when you walk away.

I love the image of grown adults whimpering like children at the idea of losing an election because the media has tuned them up so far past the point of sanity they will never emotionally recover.



Liberals bruh. https://t.co/Cmq3u73ptI — Likes-To-Fight-Guy (@BellicoseCitizn) May 19, 2024

Advertisement

The need for therapy is astronomical.

What a sad woman. https://t.co/Ap4TMe6DJJ — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) May 19, 2024

“They won’t let him back in the Oval Office will they?”



Kooky Claire said the quiet part out loud.



Also this never happened. https://t.co/5sBBk1idPf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 19, 2024

Claire just revealed what SHE hopes will happen if Trump wins. SHE hopes Democrats will keep him out of office no matter the will of the American voters. They are always ready to do what they accuse Republicans of contemplating.



