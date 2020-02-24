As we told you last night, in a 60 Minutes interview, Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had praise for the Castro regime in Cuba:

In “60 Minutes” interview, Sanders goes out of his way praise elements of Castro’s reign of Cuba. “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but it’s unfair to say everything’s bad. When Castro came into office you know what he did? He had a literacy program.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 24, 2020

Sanders was defending remarks he made in the 1980s about Castro’s Cuba. Joe Biden and his campaign have now joined those criticizing Bernie’s comments:

Biden joins in knocking Sanders over 60 Minutes interview re Cuba: "He seems to have found more inspiration in the Soviets, Sandinistas, Chavistas, and Castro than in America." — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 24, 2020

INBOX: Biden Sr advisor @CristobalJAlex slams @BernieSanders comments on Castro in a new statement: “Make no mistake: Bernie Sanders’ comments on Fidel Castro are a part of a larger pattern throughout his life to embrace autocratic leaders and governments across the globe…” pic.twitter.com/FuT6nqvsoh — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) February 24, 2020

Everybody remembers who Biden spent eight years working for, right?

Biden criticizing Bernie’s comments on Castro just sort of breezes by the fact that Obama made almost identical remarks. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 24, 2020

A lot of comments didn’t make the rounds or spark outrage when Obama was in office, partly thanks to a collective hibernation.

Narrator: Obama got away with a lot of things he shouldn't have. https://t.co/LQBHtdCj13 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 24, 2020

that because MSM gave Pres Obama a pass — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) February 24, 2020

Things sure were different then!

Entirety of the media: Did we miss anything during our 8 year coma? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 24, 2020

Obama was also in his second term with a lot more **ahem** "flexibility" — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) February 24, 2020