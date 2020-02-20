We’re pretty sure The Bulwark’s Charlies Sykes is being sarcastic when he calls this group of True Conservatives™ “human scum,” especially since we see his photo in there, along with Bill Kristol, Evan McMullin, Tom Nichols, Rick Wilson, and a bunch of other NeverTrumpers who are set to appear at the Summit on Principled Conservatism.

Human Scum. If you can name 5 or more of these folks you qualify for the hidden handshake … Go… pic.twitter.com/XgzBbYiSO6 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 20, 2020

Remember, principled conservatives are going to be conserving conservatism this November by voting blue, no matter who. The only way to save conservatism is to vote for a socialist millionaire if it comes to that.

One speaker here at this”principled conservatism” event said “we are all Democrats now.” Another said they will vote for an avowed communist in the general election. Another wrote an entire book advising Democrats how to run, Stop giving these frauds your money. Period. https://t.co/Y3R9yzg4bJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

They care about as much as about conservatism about as much as Donald Trump does. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

These people care more about being in a club and being at Molly Jong Fast book parties than they do about principled conservatism. Stop it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

Charlie Sykes promotes a principled conservatism speaking event while appearing on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show every week and promoting Joe Walsh. Stop it. Stop giving clicks. Stop. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

They are playing you. Ask yourself when you hand over your money, to Charlie Sykes or CPAC or any of them: What’s in this for me? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

I think I see McMuffin in there. pic.twitter.com/zfKPjXMC9E — stephiegal (@stephiegal) February 20, 2020

McMullin is the first candidate I ever donated to and I will never forgive myself. — GrumpyGenXer (@GenXCrank) February 20, 2020

It's fine to dislike Trump but most "never Trump" folks are just grifters. Nothing more. Avenatti's, all of them. — random thoughts (@musings_n) February 20, 2020

Avenatti would probably be a keynote speaker if not for, you know, jail.

Another (Frum) said that conservatism as a political ideology hasn't been a relevant ideology since the 80s. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 20, 2020

Are Anna Navarro and Jennifer Rubin insulted they're not in this? — Eli Levine, already knows how to code (@Eli_A_Levine) February 20, 2020

We were thinking the same thing. Where’s Jennifer Rubin?

You forgot the speaker who just came off a bender on CNN making fun of rural voters. — ValleyWhit (@valleywhit) February 20, 2020

Oh, snap. Rick Wilson took time off from laughing at regular folks with Don Lemon to be here? This must be important! — Chad McDaniel (@ichoosechad) February 20, 2020

They don’t know the difference between principles and butt-hurt. — RemainsOfReason (@remainsofreason) February 20, 2020

People grieve in different ways. — Matt Enlow (@CmonMattTHINK) February 20, 2020

Not a conservative in the bunch — Louise 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@winstar1k) February 20, 2020

Yuck 🤮 — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) February 20, 2020

I can name six of them but I’d decline the handshake. Hard, hard pass. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) February 20, 2020

Lol! I probably identified the same 6 and definitely don't want the handshake either. — human scum (@mutiethemailman) February 20, 2020

I predict multiple people will die from smugness overdose at this summit. — Yo, Susanna (@Yo_Susanna) February 20, 2020

This brand of conservatism is really just liberalism in slow motion. If liberals keep moving left and these “conservatives” keep meeting them halfway, they are moving left. — Cincinnatus1775 (@Cincinnatus1775) February 20, 2020

As soon as I see @BillKristol I know it’s not about conservatism. — John Fitchjarrell (@SWAT_Inc_GA) February 20, 2020

Talk about an echo chamber — letsgocubbies (@nahbrahski) February 20, 2020

It looks like those “principled conservatives” couldn’t even get a principled graphic designer to make their promo poster here – they duplicated one of the female speakers — Nick Cooper (@realNickCooper) February 20, 2020

"Conservative" apparently is blackface-wearing, Iran-arming, gun-banning, Holocaust-denying, blue-collar job mocking socialism. — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 20, 2020

Looks like the guest lineup for CNN and MSNBC. — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) February 20, 2020

These folks are worse than Democrats.. at least Democrats admit they're Democrats.. — Methuselah (@CamilHofflich) February 20, 2020

The irony is that the Never Trumpers claim it's about saving conservatism & its image, but they're the ones who killed it. They're the embodiment of the stiff, uptight, humorless dork with a stick up his azz conservative stereotype. I mean, look at this f'n guy@WindsorMann — Rob Maury (@RobMaury) February 20, 2020

Honestly don’t even know who most are. Those I do recognize I know to be against everything I believe as a conservative. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) February 20, 2020

What if you threw a party & no one showed up ? 😳☝️☝️ — MarcusArulius (@AruliusMarcus) February 20, 2020

Joe Walsh dropped out, so who’s the favorite among principled conservatives: Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg?

Related: