Oh, Joe. Say it ain’t so!

After a shameless ploy for publicity valiant campaign effort, aspiring POTUS and Trump foe Joe Walsh is calling it quits:

BREAKING: Former US Rep. Joe Walsh ends his Republican primary challenge against President Trump https://t.co/aMxI8LqiK6 pic.twitter.com/VEv0UqEkMc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 7, 2020

We’re sure this was a very difficult and painful decision for him.

Campaign was just conflicting too much with CNN appearances. https://t.co/tuomKg7H1q — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2020

But don’t worry. He may not be in the ring anymore, but he’s not giving up his mighty political clout:

JUST NOW: " I would rather have a socialist in the White House than a dictator." As he drops out of GOP primary Former Tea Party Republican @WalshFreedom says he will back any Democrat.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/sEd1Oc4nez — John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 7, 2020

Well, can’t argue with that logic!

This is a bad argument because Walsh’s entire campaign was a definitive debunking of the fever dream that we’re currently living in a dictatorship https://t.co/2ScU4jM42n — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 7, 2020

Forget it; he’s rolling.