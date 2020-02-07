Oh, Joe. Say it ain’t so!

After a shameless ploy for publicity valiant campaign effort, aspiring POTUS and Trump foe Joe Walsh is calling it quits:

We’re sure this was a very difficult and painful decision for him.

But don’t worry. He may not be in the ring anymore, but he’s not giving up his mighty political clout:

Well, can’t argue with that logic!

Forget it; he’s rolling.

