We reported a week ago that Washington Post conservative columnist Max Boot, who has pledged to vote for a Democrat in November no matter what, was trying to nudge his new friends to “do the smart thing and coalesce quickly around one of the three moderates — Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, or Michael Bloomberg.”

We wouldn’t call Buttigieg a moderate by any stretch, but that’s beside the point. The polls show that the Democrats want Bernie Sanders, and many are already convinced the DNC is working to stab him in the back again — but he and the Bernie Bros just keep drawing the crowds.

Now Boot’s colleague, conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin, also seems to think her new friends in the Democratic Party are picking the wrong horse.

"Oh, let's pick the socialist who had a heart attack and won't release his med records *and* turns up his nose at millions to fund a campaign!" Brilliant. Just brilliant. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2020

When you try and get in with a new friend group but they don’t care what you think https://t.co/UqwCPl7Oyq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 19, 2020

Expecting some awesome columns by you on how great socialism really is.https://t.co/Pg9uAZyT7e — mallen (@mallen2010) February 19, 2020

“In political journalism, Rubin is openly regarded as a hack and perhaps a shill by an ideologically diverse subset of her peers. It's brutal.” https://t.co/zgzhHDQEeo — Crown Heights Bill (@Fundmasstransit) February 19, 2020

Enjoy the ratio Jen — Adriana (@AdrianaStrawb) February 19, 2020

the tears of jennifer rubin are the nectar of the gods — immortal 📉 wertkritik (@as_a_worker) February 19, 2020

Your butt-hurt-ness fuels my days! — Dingleberry Dan (@DingleberryDan) February 19, 2020

Talk about elitist out of touch mentality… — Amhed Cabreja (@Amhedcabreja2) February 19, 2020

Hi, Jennifer, did you know that Michael Bloomberg, who is just several months younger than Bernie Sanders, had heart surgery in 2000 and he didn't disclose that when he ran for mayor and he currently has two stents? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 19, 2020

You must have seen the new polls that just came out with Bernie in the lead. You have my condolences 😈 — Wagface (@Wagface) February 19, 2020

Okay, conservative — Presidential Nibbler 🍞🐀📈 (@collagekids) February 19, 2020

Republican says what? — cell phone\self-own♿️ (@g3thaunted) February 19, 2020

Cry harder, lib. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) February 19, 2020

I'm with Chris Christie too! pic.twitter.com/Q8SqECNA0I — Bernie Beats Trump🌹 (@bernieorbust13) February 19, 2020

The ignominy of being owned in print by Chait. — Gary Alexander (@grylxndr) February 19, 2020

"Oh let's take advice from the Republican blogger on the Democratic nominee. She definitely had our best interests in mind." -Absolutely no one — GG Allin Dershowitz 🛸 (@ExtinctionReady) February 19, 2020

"Oh, let's listen to a neoconservative who has never been right and won't stop posting and thinks she's an authority on what Democrats should do!" Brilliant. Just brilliant. — Gary Alexander (@grylxndr) February 19, 2020

What a distasteful tweet. — zaft punk (@the_zeet) February 19, 2020

Thank you for voting for Bernie in the General. 👍 — cathyx (@cathyxOR) February 19, 2020

Enjoy your new team 👋 — DefNotCatVader (@VaderDef) February 19, 2020

It's a total meltdown!😂 — If the head fits wear it. 🌹 (@eddiedead40) February 19, 2020

Maybe take the rest of the night off. — Freddy (@NastiMarvasti) February 19, 2020

You really want to make that Cinderella run to the top of Awful Pundits — B1G Fans for Pete (@crappyoats) February 19, 2020

future @AwfulPundits champion right here — Ben Simmons’ Jumpshot 🌹 (@psubeatboxer) February 19, 2020

She was the runner-up in Comfortably Smug’s Liberal Hack tournament, losing only to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

I pity your psychiatrist — Thurston Morewood (@thurstmore) February 19, 2020

Just go vote for Trump and spare us the hand-wringing — Jeffrey Barbieri (@chefbarbieri) February 19, 2020

You make it hard for us not to make fun of you — PARASITE (2019) dir. Bong Joon-ho won Best Picture (@phallixander) February 19, 2020

It’s so true.

Related: