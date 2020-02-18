We reported a week ago that Washington Post conservative columnist Max Boot, who has pledged to vote for a Democrat in November no matter what, was trying to nudge his new friends to “do the smart thing and coalesce quickly around one of the three moderates — Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, or Michael Bloomberg.”

We wouldn’t call Buttigieg a moderate by any stretch, but that’s beside the point. The polls show that the Democrats want Bernie Sanders, and many are already convinced the DNC is working to stab him in the back again — but he and the Bernie Bros just keep drawing the crowds.

Now Boot’s colleague, conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin, also seems to think her new friends in the Democratic Party are picking the wrong horse.

