In case the Democrats need any extra advice on how to defeat President Trump in November, they should always remember that the Washington Post’s Max Boot is always there to help:

Now there’s a take.

It takes some chutzpah, that’s for sure.

Trending

How might Democrats be receiving Boot’s advice?

Boot might be politically homeless at this point, because the Left doesn’t want to hear it either:

Well, ex-Republican anyway. Basically Dems are reacting to Boot this way:

It seems Boot’s changed gears a little bit since last summer:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAmy KlobucharBernie SandersDemocratsMax BootPete Buttigieg