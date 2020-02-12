In case the Democrats need any extra advice on how to defeat President Trump in November, they should always remember that the Washington Post’s Max Boot is always there to help:

Please, Democrats, do the smart thing and coalesce quickly around one of the three moderates—Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, or Michael Bloomberg—who are still standing after the first two contests. The future of our democracy may depend on it.https://t.co/C1v8r2m9n4 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 12, 2020

Now there’s a take.

lolololol the absolute hubris to jump to another team and then demand that team reorganize itself to conform to your own preferences. https://t.co/ezquksKCJF — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 12, 2020

It takes some chutzpah, that’s for sure.

None of the people you listed are moderates. https://t.co/tOBIZrLicN — RBe (@RBPundit) February 12, 2020

Wow, Max. So a day may come when you find yourself voting for someone you know is very bad in many ways because the thought of what comes instead scares you even more? Does that sound familiar? https://t.co/rcAetXMHOY — neontaster (@neontaster) February 12, 2020

How might Democrats be receiving Boot’s advice?

Watching Max get kicked around in the comments by the Democrats he's been pandering to is excellent. https://t.co/ZbZ6iu0mqx — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 12, 2020

Boot might be politically homeless at this point, because the Left doesn’t want to hear it either:

yes, we must protect our democracy by rallying around the [squints at cue card in the distance] billionaire plutocrat trying to buy his way into power https://t.co/JrLRZhYZSS — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 12, 2020

the guy who spent the last few decades cheering for one disastrous idea after another, including the iraq war, wants the democratic party to nominate as he demands. https://t.co/WHxAvXePfZ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 12, 2020

I take my political tips on how to run my own damn party from Republicans. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 12, 2020

Well, ex-Republican anyway. Basically Dems are reacting to Boot this way:

It seems Boot’s changed gears a little bit since last summer: