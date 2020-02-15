As Twitchy reported, 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is paying “influencers” on social media to hype him up and create memes to make him look “cool” — and the results are just terrible.
Equally cool, young, and hip New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd noticed the effort and wrote a piece wondering if “the dank memes” will prevail:
"Now comes the new kid in school: Mike Bloomberg, who wants to topple the Queen Bee and is aiming to get there with mean girl — and meme girl — tactics," writes @MaureenDowd https://t.co/t7Heta9uc3
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) February 15, 2020