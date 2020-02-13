While you were sleeping, the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign declared a total meme war on the rest of the Dem field, hiring “a bunch of the biggest meme accounts on Instagram” to promote his candidacy.

Via the HuffPo’s Jesselyn Cook:

According to the NYT, the accounts he’s hired react around 60 million people:

But here’s the thing. They’re. . . AWFUL:

Maybe the second batch will get better?

And, NOPE. Still awful:

Yes, there are more:

We’re giving up. Feel free to click on the images below if you really want to see an old man continue to embarass himself:

We’ll point out that the backlash has begun with — more memes:

And here’s our entry via Townhall:

