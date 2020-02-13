While you were sleeping, the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign declared a total meme war on the rest of the Dem field, hiring “a bunch of the biggest meme accounts on Instagram” to promote his candidacy.
Via the HuffPo’s Jesselyn Cook:
A bunch of the biggest meme accounts on Instagram just shared posts that claim to be sponsored by @MikeBloomberg pic.twitter.com/pckRX7LWbx
— Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 13, 2020
According to the NYT, the accounts he’s hired react around 60 million people:
The Bloomberg campaign is working with Meme 2020, a new company formed by some of the people behind a group of meme accounts with a collective 60 million followers https://t.co/SYB2Ubd2ds pic.twitter.com/k1hYL0ahLo
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 13, 2020
But here’s the thing. They’re. . . AWFUL:
Maybe the second batch will get better?
— Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 13, 2020
And, NOPE. Still awful:
Yes, there are more:
— Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 13, 2020
We’re giving up. Feel free to click on the images below if you really want to see an old man continue to embarass himself:
ok i’m done pic.twitter.com/RMhIoChcBJ
— Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 13, 2020
(sorry) pic.twitter.com/3bV4ScNgIi
— Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 13, 2020
We’ll point out that the backlash has begun with — more memes:
.@McJesse is already out with a meme making fun of Bloomberg’s meme account sponsored posts pic.twitter.com/mUmuT9N1bz
— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) February 13, 2020
And here’s our entry via Townhall:
Mike Bloomberg trying to get in the meme game. pic.twitter.com/4cYbF1CdD0
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 13, 2020
