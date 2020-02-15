As Twitchy reported earlier, sources told Fox News that President Trump has something awesome planned for the Daytona 500: Trump is rumored to be taking a lap in the presidential limo, aka The Beast, before the race. Benny Johnson has looked into it and here’s what he’s been able to confirm:

Reached out to multiple sources with knowledge of Trump’s plan at Daytona 500. – Trump will act as grand marshal of the race. – Trump will give the iconic, “gentlemen, start your engines” command. – The President *will* take a track lap in “The Beast” ahead of the Daytona 500. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2020

Emily Singer, senior political reporter at the progressive American Independent, didn’t think the Daytona 500 could have gotten any trashier than it already was.

You thought an event couldn’t get any trashier and then… https://t.co/snYD3MDNCo — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 15, 2020

Thats the spirit. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2020

Has she not seen the Oscars? — KimG_Virginia (@LynchburgDadVa) February 15, 2020

It's almost as if these people don't *want* to beat Trump. — Tech-FAQ (@tech_faq) February 15, 2020

Why learn anything from 2016? Keep talking. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 15, 2020

You can wait it out at a public library. — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) February 15, 2020

and y'all can't manage to figure out why you can't win an election…extraordinary — Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@_basicbecky) February 15, 2020

When did the Daytona 500 get trashy. It’s an iconic American event. — Beth Anne Mumford (@bamumford) February 15, 2020

I am not a NASCAR fan, but for this I am going to watch. And vote for Trump quite enthusiastically thank you. — Gary Willms (@docsavage14) February 15, 2020

Thank you for proving that the media hates more than half of the country, looks down on them and has no problem lying to the people they hate. — 👮‍♀️🐸 Mrs St🅰️cey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Piglet_scooter) February 15, 2020

Your reaction is exactly why Trump does stuff like this! — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) February 15, 2020

Hey – your smug elitist is showing. — Charlie Oscar Lima (@BaconOutlaw) February 15, 2020

Promised progressive outreach to guys in pickup trucks after the 2016 election lasted 36.75 seconds. — Regs (@r3gulations) February 15, 2020

Congratulations, you just demonstrated why average people dislike journalists and will vote in droves for Trump. — DickNixon (@MiddleTalesfrom) February 15, 2020

A reporter dripping with disdain for the common man. How novel. — Literally An M551 Sheridan (@PhilthyPhil2012) February 15, 2020

Another blue check who trashes middle America they don’t understand…🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) February 15, 2020

“NASCAR is trashy. But I’m not an elitist who thinks Trump voters are deplorables.” — Sen. John Blutarsky (T) (@Mongotrucker) February 15, 2020

Wherein a reporter from *New Jersey* looks down her nose at NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/fiYGzT4uPs — MIKE BRESLIN’S SUPPOSEDLY MODERATE TWEETS 🙄 (@mikebreslin815) February 15, 2020

Do they teach bigotry at journalism school, or did you learn it as a kid? — The Dactylonomic DQH (@waelse1) February 15, 2020

Just another friendly reminder as to why I generally loathe journalists. Not sorry about it either. — I don't know you, either (@Idontknowyouei1) February 15, 2020

Imagine being this person. — .💀.Badaisè (@DBadaise) February 15, 2020

You come off as a real snob. — Sarah Dixon (@SarahDi1010) February 15, 2020

Would you say they're deplorable? — Mike the Omniscient (@MrMikeD42) February 15, 2020

What do you find trashy about the Daytona 500, sans Trump appearing? — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 15, 2020

Omg. You guys have literally learned nothing. — IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) February 15, 2020

This is why you got Trump. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) February 15, 2020

People having a great time and cheering the President. Sounds awful to you, huh. Bet they sing the Anthem and fly over some jets, too. Wave the flag. But to you it's trashy. Maybe it's not them, it's you. — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) February 15, 2020

Thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 15, 2020

By the way, here’s a TV spot that’s reportedly scheduled to run during the race:

This Ad that @realDonaldTrump is going to play during the Daytona 500. This is 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/9IncKCDTEv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2020

Related: