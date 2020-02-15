As Twitchy reported earlier, sources told Fox News that President Trump has something awesome planned for the Daytona 500: Trump is rumored to be taking a lap in the presidential limo, aka The Beast, before the race. Benny Johnson has looked into it and here’s what he’s been able to confirm:

Emily Singer, senior political reporter at the progressive American Independent, didn’t think the Daytona 500 could have gotten any trashier than it already was.

Trending

By the way, here’s a TV spot that’s reportedly scheduled to run during the race:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: daytona 500Donald TrumpEmily SingerlaplimoThe Beasttrashy