Please be true. Please be true. Please be true:
SCOOP: Multiple Sources tell @FoxNews that @realDonaldTrump is planning to take a lap at the @DISupdates Daytona International Speedway in the “Beast” presidential limo ahead of the Daytona 500. It’s not 100%, but that is the plan at the moment.
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 15, 2020
You think they’d let him drive?
Not going to lie; I'll watch the hell out this. https://t.co/X3DdmqoGcr
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 15, 2020
Must see TV:
Epic! Let's see what that Beast can do on the track.
— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 15, 2020
Of course, libs have no clue on just how popular this will be with people THEY NEED to win:
You thought an event couldn’t get any trashier and then… https://t.co/snYD3MDNCo
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 15, 2020
It’s going to be epic (if he does it):
Merica https://t.co/C14hcGaXGQ
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2020
Tune in on Sunday and find out!
I look forward to attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday with lots of my great friends from Florida, including the France family and @RepMichaelWaltz from #FL6. See you there, good luck to everyone! @NASCAR @SenRickScott @marcorubio @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/e0SUl4GfBm
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020
***