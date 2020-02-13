You probably know Scott Presler, who goes by the handle The Persistence on Twitter. He’s the guy who’s organized volunteers to clean up tons of trash in Baltimore, clean up a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, and so much more. The guy’s unstoppable, and while in San Francisco to help clean up that mess, he went into full street-preacher mode and made one of the best Trump campaign ads imaginable.

Presler’s scheduled to speak at CPAC this year, and if this preview is any indication, his speech will be straight fire. If you want to hear an unapologetic defense of President Trump and his policies, you’ll really want to watch this.

I was cleaning up the streets of San Francisco & this young woman became very aggressive. I don’t know what came over me, but I proclaimed my support for @realDonaldTrump on the dirty streets of SF & people listened. I hope this goes viral. pic.twitter.com/ZfIHg1d5SH — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 13, 2020

Wow.

🔥 🔥 🔥 Spitting Fire Scott!!!! — Peter W. 🇵🇱🇺🇸🌟🌟🌟🕵️‍♂️ 😷 (@Echopeus) February 13, 2020

Great job Scott! America is so proud of you for your passion. — NoBueno (@michellnav1) February 13, 2020

Well said, brother. Your army is growing, and we support you 100%. — HandsomeRandy (@HandsomeRandy2) February 13, 2020

It looks like the Spirit of God came over you. And I'm only half joking. — JC Burrows (@BlueTalonz) February 13, 2020

Now, THAT'S fired up! 👍🏻🇺🇸 — Brian Keevan (@BrianKeevan) February 13, 2020

Like I have said before, @ScottPresler is a force of nature. This young man walks his talk. A true Patriot. — It'sMyThang (@itsmythangtodo) February 13, 2020

You are so pure I really mean that. I strive to be as good of a person as you are ❤️ — Melissa (@patriot_melissa) February 13, 2020

… wow… very well said… if Trump doesn't retweet that he didn't see it. — Sue (@Sue40931356) February 13, 2020

Amazing …. I love your passion and determination. Don’t let that dissipate. Keep fighting the good fight. — Dogsndesign (@dogsndesign) February 13, 2020

And, to the lady asking ‘why are people illegal?’ They are defined illegal because they choose to break the law to enter our country instead of abiding by our laws to enter legally. Period. It’s asinine to argue ‘people are not illegal’. Of course they aren’t. Their behavior IS. — STICKS n STONES Text TRUMP to 88022 (@thejdc1) February 13, 2020

And that was BEAUTIFUL, Scott! 👏🏻 — STICKS n STONES Text TRUMP to 88022 (@thejdc1) February 13, 2020

I can answer your question-"why do Dems put illegal immigrants first"? Answer: Apportionment! Dems have sanctuary cities and states to herd illegals into those areas. Illegals are then counted in the census and used in Apportionment. More illegal = more Dem congressional seats. — mmaschin2 (@mmaschin2) February 13, 2020

Love your passion, your commitment. You are an inspiration to so many. Keep doing what you're doing! Let your light shine, you are really making a difference. God Bless @ScottPresler 🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — @JimontheRight (@jimontheright) February 13, 2020

Keep it up Scott your words rang clear! Thank you for what you do and thanks to your dad and grandfather for their service! My dad was also navy! — Red Wave Cult 45×2 (@harlydogg) February 13, 2020

WHY aren't you on every campaign rally stop with @realDonaldTrump ?????? Or better yet…run for office! — Judy Gurney (@JudyGurney) February 13, 2020

Passion is only expressed via true honesty and you are all about passion Scott! Keep fighting and working to make our country better one community at a time and one voter at a time! — Jim Ryan (@JimRyan4America) February 13, 2020

I LOVE this! You are on fire!! — Cheryl Lawrence (@Cherylynn617) February 13, 2020

Scott, I just want you to know that I love what you’re doing, not only cleaning up the filth of Democratic ran Cities, but your passion for this Great Nation. Thank you. You’re the definition of a TRUE American Patriot 🇺🇸 — coltrncg45 (@coltrncg45) February 13, 2020

We are lucky that you are here Scott. — Amir Sharabani (@SharabaniAmir) February 13, 2020

Well done, Scott! You're an amazing dude and we all appreciate the hell out of you! — BB (@B_BNKS) February 13, 2020

Not everyone appreciates him; the Baltimore Sun actually criticized his cleanup of tons of trash in the city, because Trump. But we’re certainly glad he’s around.

