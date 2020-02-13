It was just a couple of weeks ago that Newsweek came out with a piece explaining that Bernie Sanders isn’t a communist, he’s a democratic socialist, and there’s apparently a big difference — although it has “conservative columnist” Max Boot a little nervous that he’s going to have to pull the lever for a socialist this November if the “moderates” in the Democratic Party don’t get their act together.

Bernie Sanders is a democratic socialist not a communist, here's the difference https://t.co/vGmhJArp28 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 4, 2020

Now, with Sanders heading into Super Tuesday with a lot of momentum, Paul Krugman is declaring that Sanders isn’t even a socialist, even though he never met a socialist country he didn’t like.

Bernie Sanders Isn’t a Socialist https://t.co/VGxWuWGeAX — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 13, 2020

By November, these guys will be referring to him as a moderate Democrat. https://t.co/80VmGwCPIr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 13, 2020

Krugman writes:

The thing is, Bernie Sanders isn’t actually a socialist in any normal sense of the term. He doesn’t want to nationalize our major industries and replace markets with central planning; he has expressed admiration, not for Venezuela, but for Denmark. He’s basically what Europeans would call a social democrat — and social democracies like Denmark are, in fact, quite nice places to live, with societies that are, if anything, freer than our own. So why does Sanders call himself a socialist? I’d say that it’s mainly about personal branding, with a dash of glee at shocking the bourgeoisie. And this self-indulgence did no harm as long as he was just a senator from a very liberal state. But if Sanders becomes the Democratic presidential nominee, his misleading self-description will be a gift to the Trump campaign.

Ah yes, Denmark. Sanders just wants to turn the United States into Denmark — no big deal.

Krugman even goes on to posit the same argument Ryan Grim did Wednesday, admitting that single-payer health care is “very unlikely to happen in practice” anyway.

So tell us again why Sanders isn’t a socialist?

Except he is…per his own words — Fredo B Cuomo (@tlschrades) February 13, 2020

Yes, he is. — Quasi (@HiramAbiffUSA) February 13, 2020

Contrary to his own words, actions, and policies. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) February 13, 2020

Yeah he is. Don't defend socialism. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) February 13, 2020

Yes, he is. In addition to his track record, he loudly & proudly accepts the label. And just like all good socialists at the top, he’s a hypocrite who loves wealth & crony capitalism when it favors him — Eric AllredHenriquez (@epallred) February 13, 2020

Yes he is. He says he is, and has supported it his entire career. https://t.co/JAiBtCraBH — Thomas Parker (@TheThomasParker) February 13, 2020

Maybe tell him that? — L. Harvey (@LesLHci) February 13, 2020

Wrong on so many fronts… 1) Social democracy is a sect of socialist thought, which though not purely socialist, is to a degree. He knows we can’t get rid of capitalism in 8 years. 2) Reclaiming socialism is genius. Already socialism has been destigmatized to a degree. — Jerry Blade 🌹 (@JerryBlade1) February 13, 2020

We’d say to a large degree, at least among millennials.

He’s not a Democrat either — Rockwell (@Rockwell2019) February 13, 2020

He just had a very normal admiration for Castro’s Cuba. — Edward G Robinson (@Post_Truth_Era) February 13, 2020

He's a communist — Dred (@Dred_44) February 13, 2020

He’s a Communist, who settles. — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) February 13, 2020

Well said.

“The goal of socialism IS Communism” – Vladimir Lenin — Jan Sobieski (@jan_sobieski_ii) February 13, 2020

He says he is and also believes standing in line for food is “a good thing” (his own words). https://t.co/U5hD5PSANH — Linda Jackson (@LindaJa55829312) February 13, 2020

He certainly doesn't believe in capitalism and free markets, and that's the problem. Really, he's mostly just a political opportunist. The other side of the Trump coin. — Mrk58 (@Mrk583) February 13, 2020

In the past, Bernie has called for the nationalization of banks, utilities, oil companies, and our health care system. Shut up. — CrystalBull (@CrystalBull) February 13, 2020

If you can’t beat him, normalize him. And so it begins … https://t.co/bexJ6jprP4 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 13, 2020

Here comes the effort to scrub Bernie's image… https://t.co/gzxyeKsQeC — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 13, 2020

whatever words make you comfortable voting for him i guess — Poacher/Egghunter (@ewmda) February 13, 2020

Day drinking is awesome. — Gary S. Willie (@GarySWillie) February 13, 2020

This is the same guy who said in 1998: "By 2005, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s" https://t.co/BaeRf1iViR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 13, 2020

Paul Krugman isn't a journalist — DebtRevolution.org 🌎🎓⏳ (@elijcampbell) February 13, 2020

#PaulKrugman is a clown propagandist. — Mr CAH (@cahtx01) February 13, 2020

When Krugman plagiarizes Jennifer Rubin. https://t.co/SUPtxCBppM — Adam J. Lowy (@AdamJLowy) February 13, 2020

so many clowns make a living writing stuff like this https://t.co/yhYvL10uq8 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 13, 2020

Stop. Please, just stop. — Cincheetah (@Cincheetah) February 13, 2020

Just don’t try telling us Sanders is a capitalist — not with surrogates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigning for him.

