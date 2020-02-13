It was just a couple of weeks ago that Newsweek came out with a piece explaining that Bernie Sanders isn’t a communist, he’s a democratic socialist, and there’s apparently a big difference — although it has “conservative columnist” Max Boot a little nervous that he’s going to have to pull the lever for a socialist this November if the “moderates” in the Democratic Party don’t get their act together.

Now, with Sanders heading into Super Tuesday with a lot of momentum, Paul Krugman is declaring that Sanders isn’t even a socialist, even though he never met a socialist country he didn’t like.

Krugman writes:

The thing is, Bernie Sanders isn’t actually a socialist in any normal sense of the term. He doesn’t want to nationalize our major industries and replace markets with central planning; he has expressed admiration, not for Venezuela, but for Denmark. He’s basically what Europeans would call a social democrat — and social democracies like Denmark are, in fact, quite nice places to live, with societies that are, if anything, freer than our own.

So why does Sanders call himself a socialist? I’d say that it’s mainly about personal branding, with a dash of glee at shocking the bourgeoisie. And this self-indulgence did no harm as long as he was just a senator from a very liberal state.

But if Sanders becomes the Democratic presidential nominee, his misleading self-description will be a gift to the Trump campaign.

Ah yes, Denmark. Sanders just wants to turn the United States into Denmark — no big deal.

Krugman even goes on to posit the same argument Ryan Grim did Wednesday, admitting that single-payer health care is “very unlikely to happen in practice” anyway.

So tell us again why Sanders isn’t a socialist?

We’d say to a large degree, at least among millennials.

Well said.

Just don’t try telling us Sanders is a capitalist — not with surrogates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigning for him.

 

