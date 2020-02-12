As the voting heads to Nevada, there’s a war brewing between the Bernie Bros and the Nevada Culinary Union, which has 60,000 members in Las Vegas and Reno. The union members don’t want to lose the medical benefits they’ve won through collective bargaining, while Medicare for All plans like Bernie Sanders’ would eliminate the private insurance industry.

Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief at the Intercept and Young Turks contributor, tried to reassure the union by reminding them that while Sanders’ Medicare for All promises aren’t exactly a lie, people promise a lot of things during their campaigns.

So, don’t be afraid to vote for Sanders because Medicare for All isn’t likely to ever be fully implemented, if it even gets the votes. Even Tommy Vietor thought that argument was stupid.

Trending

The thing is, in his heart, Sanders really wants to get it done, and that’s what matters right now.

Right, vote for Sanders because the stuff he’s promising won’t ever pass, so you’ll be OK.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandersmedicare for allNevada Culinary Unionprivate health insuranceryan grim