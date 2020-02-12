As the voting heads to Nevada, there’s a war brewing between the Bernie Bros and the Nevada Culinary Union, which has 60,000 members in Las Vegas and Reno. The union members don’t want to lose the medical benefits they’ve won through collective bargaining, while Medicare for All plans like Bernie Sanders’ would eliminate the private insurance industry.

A powerful hospitality workers union in Nevada accused supporters of Bernie Sanders of “viciously” attacking the group, after it circulated a flier criticizing Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposalhttps://t.co/Xd5TYiB9lz — POLITICO (@politico) February 13, 2020

Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief at the Intercept and Young Turks contributor, tried to reassure the union by reminding them that while Sanders’ Medicare for All promises aren’t exactly a lie, people promise a lot of things during their campaigns.

Hey @Culinary226, check in with your government affairs people. There are not 60 votes in the Senate to ban the private health insurance you got in your union negotiations, nor will there be after the election. You're gonna be okay. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 12, 2020

Just because campaigns have goals and aspirations — and both Warren and Sanders have proposed banning private insurance in their first terms — doesn't mean it's going to happen immediately, and it doesn't mean those aspirations are lies. People understand this IRL. /2 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 12, 2020

It's about having a fight that polarizes the electorate around a particular value–in this case, people's health care over profit, and it's about showing a willingness to fight. That fight is unlikely to lead to 100% of the M4A bill as written. Sorry if this comes as a shock. /3 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 12, 2020

The bottom line is that if you like Sanders or Warren and are a culinary worker being fearmongered by your union boss about your private health care, you should not be afraid you're going to lose it, and vote your gut. /4 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 12, 2020

So, don’t be afraid to vote for Sanders because Medicare for All isn’t likely to ever be fully implemented, if it even gets the votes. Even Tommy Vietor thought that argument was stupid.

Sorry…so people should not vote based on a candidate's position on medicare for all now? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 12, 2020

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 12, 2020

"vote for Bernie because the shit he promises will never happen" is a great slogan – run with this — PEEOTUS (@PEEOTUS8) February 12, 2020

So, basically Bernie’s revolution is really the status quo? — Ryan Scott (@EsqRyanjohnson) February 12, 2020

So you're admitting your empty promises are empty? That's the plan? — Bernie Lost Iowa Twice (@PelosiSquadXVII) February 12, 2020

Thank you for admitting Camp Sanders is a a house of cards. — Bernie Sanders won't release his medical records (@matryoskadoll) February 12, 2020

This is the greatest self-own I’ve seen in awhile. https://t.co/ycoslUtHgx — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) February 12, 2020

Arguing that people shouldn't oppose your candidate because they can't actually accomplish their policy goals is an interesting strategy… https://t.co/xIbSowEl8o — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 13, 2020

Bernie Bros: "JOE BIDEN AND PETE BUTTIGIEG WILL NOT PASS MEDICARE FOR ALL THEY LITERALLY WANT YOU TO DIE IN THE STREET." Also Bernie Bros: "You know we're just kidding, right? We know Bernie is never going to pass Medicare For All." https://t.co/sN1AA5eonu — Zachary Asher (@ZacAKAMadu) February 12, 2020

"This thing that is the centerpiece of my preferred candidate's entire campaign will never actually happen, so chill out and vote for my preferred candidate." https://t.co/KqHCXAlbGm — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 13, 2020

Am I missing something here, or this pro-Bernie argument really just, "Don't worry, he won't actually fulfill his promise"? https://t.co/gte7ePVKsL — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 12, 2020

With Bernie's revolution we're supposed to take it seriously, not literally. I feel like I've heard this before. https://t.co/f3WiO2rREh — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 13, 2020

The thing is, in his heart, Sanders really wants to get it done, and that’s what matters right now.

Berners are now campaigning on M4A not passing. https://t.co/FrPDnlgosX — ⚖️Bernie Sanders Will Never Be President ⚖️ (@KHiveQueenB) February 12, 2020

Setting aside that "straight Medicare for All won't pass" is the exact position Team Bernie has slammed his opponents for all primary, this stance doesn't work for Sanders. His candidacy is predicated on authenticity & straight talk. "Chill, my program won't pass" isn't that. https://t.co/OE7qH7SSrF — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 13, 2020

After several months of insisting that we should abolish private insurance, @BernieSanders’ supporters are now saying “Hey, don’t worry – it won’t pass the Senate, so you’ll still get to keep your private insurance.” https://t.co/aKpUKIM4VC — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 13, 2020

Bernie's unpaid lapdog admits Bernie's looney promises are impossible: https://t.co/S1o1qNBire — Bernie's Heartbeat 📉 (@plsnobreadlines) February 12, 2020

So the argument is…don’t be threatened by Bernie because he will be ineffective? 🤔 https://t.co/c9WMRgMkSe — maria (@logicBFF) February 12, 2020

Right, vote for Sanders because the stuff he’s promising won’t ever pass, so you’ll be OK.

Related: