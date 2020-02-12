As Twitchy reported, The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes seems to think conservatives are making too big a deal of the story where a man deliberately accelerated his van into a GOP voter registration tent in a Walmart parking lot that was manned by six volunteers: “because this is clearly one of the most important stories in America today,” he tweeted sarcastically.

Fox News is following up on the story, and it turns out the driver of the van shot video of his attack on his phone and shared it with police, but he seemed upset that his recording cut off before “the good part.”

He’ll probably be charged with criminal mischief and let go; he was driving with a suspended license though, so he might be fined for that.

Maybe he just really hates voter registrations.

Gregory Williams Loel Timm, 27, reportedly remains in jail on a half-million dollars bond.

