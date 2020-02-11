CNN’s media reporter Brian Stelter didn’t listen to us when we tried to tell him about that spiked Jeffrey Epstein story over at ABC News — we guess since he’s the expert, he knows what’s media news and what isn’t.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Stelter was watching Fox News and made note that they were talking about the upcoming election in New Hampshire tonight and not the Roger Stone case — a story Fox News had broken.

Stelter seems hung up on the Roger Stone story — it makes sense, seeing how CNN ensured their camera crew was waiting outside Stone’s house when an armed SWAT team dragged him out in his pajamas at 5 a.m. — and made note again that top-rated show “The Five” was talking about the president’s rally in Manchester, N.H., Monday night.

Someone please notify Fox's "The Five" about the bulletins from DC. Extraordinary developments at the DOJ… but they're talking about Trump's rally from last night. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 11, 2020

Thank you hall monitor! The teacher will let you clean the erasers and sharpen the pencils! https://t.co/tOly2cGBwt — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 11, 2020

You made one mistake in your monologue just now — you're actually the cheerleader-in-chief. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 11, 2020

Oh, it’s on.

You're spending your time watching The Five? pic.twitter.com/UtxwkNz6RI — Pumpkin (@Fall_Weather) February 11, 2020

Greg's living in your head rent free. — @rationalthinker (@rationa10952689) February 11, 2020

Rough couple weeks? Bad day? — w34k_80n4_f1d35 (@5C1URU5) February 11, 2020

I think were are witnessing Captain Thumbkin's live Twitter meltdown. Did he get fired today? — politically_matt (@MattPolitically) February 11, 2020

Little propaganda boy unhappy nobody wants to help him spread propaganda. — jackosaurus 🇺🇸 (@jackosaurus) February 11, 2020

How absolutely petty…but I expect nothing less from Helter Stelter. — RNortonRN 🇺🇸 (@RNortonRN) February 11, 2020

Stelter and CNN flaunt their lack of credibility. — XRP Endurance (@TheEndurance3) February 11, 2020

Stelty attempting to be a tough guy? Ok. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Eric Jennings (@eljen12235) February 11, 2020

Thanks for watching Brian — Jessi #magagirl (@Jessvandivier) February 11, 2020

@CNN doesn't even appear in the Top 25 of Cable News and #TheFive is #4. pic.twitter.com/g5nqbIs9vw — VoteOutDemoRats (@DemoOut) February 11, 2020

Retreat, Retreat!! You are so outmatched here. For every Stelter synapse, Gutfeld has seven. It isn't even a fair twitter fight. — Pinekatz (@Pinekatz) February 11, 2020

Seriously? That’s the best you could do? That’s like saying, “I know you are, but what am I?” Pathetic Stelter. No one is as good as Gutfeld. Someone is envious and maybe has a man crush…🤔 — JaneAustenLass (@JaneAustenLass) February 11, 2020

LMAO — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 11, 2020

Please debate, Greg. Please. I won't hold my breath. He would DEMOLISH YOU and you know it. — Truth (@yellowdogfwd) February 11, 2020

This is sad. I mean really sad. — ♡ ᘜᖇᗩᗰᗰI ♡ (@kidstookitall) February 11, 2020

Even Stelter doesn’t watch @CNN anymore. 🤣 — Kyle Eckel (@KyleEckel) February 11, 2020

I love it when Stelter gets dirty. It shows his "journalism" is FAKE…and its just partisanship. — Frog (@JohnnyFroggg) February 11, 2020

Tater throwing a tot tantrum😂. — Essj⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@srjeter) February 11, 2020

It's like the hero worship thing, small time low talent newsman jealously watching the pros at bigger stations.. Just a little man Stelter…. — S Ritch (@SRitchCactusMan) February 11, 2020

Dork — Dav Barlow (@BarlowDav) February 11, 2020

I always suspect that this sanctimonious guy at CNN was a thin-skinned child. He just confirmed it. Thanks @brianstelter — RT (@rtoh) February 11, 2020

Shouldn’t you be somewhere gushing over the candidacy potential of Michael Avanatti? 😂😂😂 — YadibyNature (@YadibyNature) February 11, 2020

weak sauce, Bri. Try again. — molly 👁👁 (@mollylolzzz) February 11, 2020

Greg has more followers than Brian and way better ratings. Could this be some sort of weird twisted hero worship on the part of Brian? — Julie Shera (@Bothered_Blonde) February 11, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — 「Pseudonymous Midwit」 (@pseudonymidwit) February 11, 2020

Brian, did you hear about this? https://t.co/PJ1BOxbsWS — Gigi G. (@docksflipflops) February 11, 2020

Well more than double the followers, quadruped the intelligence, 10 times the looks 100 times the hair. @greggutfeld is living in your head Brian but he’s cold cause there is no insulation. — ConservativeAvenger (@ConservativeAv2) February 11, 2020

Your man crush is showing. Good grief man, stop. — Renee (@ReneeC46) February 11, 2020

You grew up, to the degree you did, to be water-boy for the permanent establishment. The pay can't be enough to assuage the feeling of corruption deep in your soul. — Rick McCargar (@RickMcCargar) February 11, 2020

Brian’s life is watching shows that perform 50% better than his or more everyday and it’s gotta be tough. For a ‘straight news guy’ like himself to criticize someone who is clearly an opinion person is a sad attempt at deflecting from his network’s non stop propaganda — Sean schafer (@Schafer1868) February 11, 2020

Tell Brian, the creepy stalker guy, to get out of the bushes. pic.twitter.com/dTz6tU8X5x — 👮‍♀️🐸 Mrs St🅰️cey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Piglet_scooter) February 11, 2020

Brian a stalker is not a good look, and you don't really have any looks to be losing. — John M (@JohnM80251987) February 11, 2020

What he really wants is to eat the white paste. — LQUz#A (@LouiseJune18) February 11, 2020

I think they call their segment "blocks." Television people should understand that you do not talk about the same thing over and over again for an hour. You change topics. — Richard Clancy (@vigilantisempe) February 11, 2020

Watch out Greg…I think Brian secretly wishes you two were spooning like it's Netflix and chill night. — Trumpelstiltskin 🇺🇸 ❌ (@Jonesie1967) February 11, 2020

Did he get a hall pass to be moving about? — Michael Weiner (@hunterzzz) February 11, 2020

We really can’t wait not to read Stelter’s upcoming book about the synergy between President Trump and Fox News.

Related: