In case you missed it, earlier today, the DOJ was reportedly prepared to fight a judge’s sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone:

The Justice Department is preparing to change its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after top brass were “shocked” at the stiff prison term initially being sought, according to a senior DOJ official. Federal prosecutors had recommended that Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentence Stone to between 87 and 108 months in prison for his conviction on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements to Congress on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. “The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the Stone case last night,” the official told Fox News. “The sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department.” The department is now expected to scale that back. “The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses,” the source told Fox News, adding that the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later Tuesday.

Well, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter thought that was very important and worth covering, but he was dismayed to see that only CNN was brave enough to lead with it:

Fox and MSNBC leading the 1pm hour with NH primary hype. CNN leading with breaking news: "DOJ STUNS WITH EXTRAORDINARY REVERSAL ON STONE SENTENCING." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 11, 2020

You know, for a guy who’s basically made it his job to report on what Fox News is doing, Brian Stelter sure seems unaware of what Fox News is doing.

Where'd CNN get the scoop from, Brian? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 11, 2020

I think that's because Fox actually broke that story earlier in the day. — Czechmate (@JaneyEJones857) February 11, 2020

lol. Fox News broke the friggin story. https://t.co/QfN97yQzud — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 11, 2020

Fox News broke that story, you incompetent buffoon. https://t.co/P2eiISKlDU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 11, 2020

Fox broke it Mr. “reliable sources” pic.twitter.com/AmUC9DVFiw — Mazzy 🌟🌟🌟 Dog Faced Pony Soldier Flynn Army (@Mazzy_Q) February 11, 2020

Fox broke this story. Nice try, Scoops 👍🏻 — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) February 11, 2020

Oops?

Well, no matter. That’s still no excuse for Fox News not running with wall-to-wall coverage of Stone’s sentencing:

Yes — that's why they should be staying on top of it! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 11, 2020

Poor Brian. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 11, 2020

It really is just sad at this point.