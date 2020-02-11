The second presidential contest of 2020 takes place Tuesday night (tonight!) with the New Hampshire primary. This year Twitchy is partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you live election results, so come back here tonight to keep up as the tallies come in. (We tried something similar with Iowa, but then the Iowa caucuses happened and it took a week to declare a winner.)

As of this writing, Amy Klobuchar is in the lead, but with 8 votes. (It’s early yet.) Sanders and Warren trail with 4 votes each.

A poll released over the weekend showed bad news for both Joe Biden and Warren:

CNN NH POLL CONDUCTED BY UNH

February 4-7

LIKELY DEM PRIMARY VOTERS

Top Choices for Nominee Sanders 28%

Buttigieg 21%

Biden 11%

Warren 9%

Gabbard 6%

Klobuchar 5% https://t.co/qWDijud68V — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 8, 2020

Will Biden give as bad a showing as he did in Iowa? Is Pete Buttigieg a contender? Keep an eye on our live coverage tonight.