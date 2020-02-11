The first votes are in for the New Hampshire primary and it’s Amy Klobuchar in the lead with 8 votes compared to only 4 votes for elderly socialist Bernie Sanders:
The vote totals are in for Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, NH:
Klobuchar: 8
Warren: 4
Sanders: 4
Yang: 3
Biden: 2
Bloomberg: 2 write-in votes
Buttigieg: 2
Gabbard: 1
Steyer: 1#FITN #NHprimary
— WBZ NewsRadio (@wbznewsradio) February 11, 2020
There was a “surprise” from the tiny town of Dixville Notch where Michael Bloomberg received 2 votes from dems and 1 vote from a Republican:
Early results in #DixvilleNotch w a surprise at midnight – @MikeBloomberg received 3 of the total 5 ballots cast at midnight (2 Dem, 1 Repub) and @SenSanders @PeteButtigieg each got 1 #democracy2020 #NHprimary
— Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) February 11, 2020
Unlike Iowa, the Dem with the most votes will win the primary:
One interesting twist in New Hampshire is that the candidate who receive the most votes is considered the winner
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 10, 2020
And now we wait for everyone else in the state to vote.
