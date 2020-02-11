The first votes are in for the New Hampshire primary and it’s Amy Klobuchar in the lead with 8 votes compared to only 4 votes for elderly socialist Bernie Sanders:

The vote totals are in for Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, NH: Klobuchar: 8

Warren: 4

Sanders: 4

Yang: 3

Biden: 2

Bloomberg: 2 write-in votes

Buttigieg: 2

Gabbard: 1

Steyer: 1 #FITN #NHprimary

There was a “surprise” from the tiny town of Dixville Notch where Michael Bloomberg received 2 votes from dems and 1 vote from a Republican:

Early results in #DixvilleNotch w a surprise at midnight – @MikeBloomberg received 3 of the total 5 ballots cast at midnight (2 Dem, 1 Repub) and @SenSanders @PeteButtigieg each got 1 #democracy2020 #NHprimary

Unlike Iowa, the Dem with the most votes will win the primary:

One interesting twist in New Hampshire is that the candidate who receive the most votes is considered the winner

And now we wait for everyone else in the state to vote.

