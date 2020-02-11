The first votes are in for the New Hampshire primary and it’s Amy Klobuchar in the lead with 8 votes compared to only 4 votes for elderly socialist Bernie Sanders:

There was a “surprise” from the tiny town of Dixville Notch where Michael Bloomberg received 2 votes from dems and 1 vote from a Republican:

Trending

 

Unlike Iowa, the Dem with the most votes will win the primary:

And now we wait for everyone else in the state to vote.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersNew HampshireTrump