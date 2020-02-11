When the Democrat-led Virginia House of Delegates isn’t passing unconstitutional gun control legislation, it’s following California’s lead and trying to make an end-run around the Electoral College by passing a National Popular Vote bill. That is, whichever candidate wins the most votes nationally automatically gets Virginia’s electoral votes.

Victory! National Popular Vote just passed in the Virginia House. NPV will ensure that the candidate who gets the most votes in all 50 states becomes president. It means that every vote in every state will matter. This is a huge step. Next stop: The VA state Senate. — Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) February 11, 2020

Too bad it won’t “ Stand Up “ in the Supreme Court bwahahahaha — Matt (@Mattr1228) February 11, 2020

See you at SCOTUS. Do Democrats pass anything that isn’t unconstitutional? — Bob Mack (@CrockettLives) February 11, 2020

Wow, it's almost like this goes against the constitution — Ryan (@Ryan_Altis) February 11, 2020

No, it's a violation of the Constitution. Try again. — DeplorablePatrioteer (@DPatrioteer) February 11, 2020

Yeah…I'm fairly certain that arbitrarily passing things on a state level will not supersede the U.S. Constitution. Since it is outlined in the constitution to have an electoral college one cannot make any laws that contradict it save for an act of Congress to change. — BeLikeMikeDaily (@BeLikeMikeDaily) February 11, 2020

So, you can't win using the, you know, Constitution, and stuff, so make up weird loopholes to wiggle your way to victory. Scummy. Really scummy. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) February 11, 2020

Same law California passed and was taken out by the Courts in California! — John Linton (@JohnRLinton) February 11, 2020

This is a ridiculous idea. — Charles (@charlesbaker40) February 11, 2020

good luck getting a constitutional amendment… here's a thought STOP wasting #Virginia tax payer dollars on something that'll never get ratified and if it did it would Disenfranchise U.S. Citizens in 47 to 48 States. — Tench Coxe (@BanGunFreeZones) February 11, 2020

It's unconstitutional and disinfranchises voters. — CasMat (@StCasimir1) February 11, 2020

So you just gave LA, San Fran, Chicago, and NYC the ability to determine how your state will award their electoral votes. Do you really think that is a great idea? — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) February 11, 2020

Why as a Virginian would I want other states deciding who our electoral votes go to? There is a reason the electoral college exists. Of course just like all other Democrats you want to throw the constitution in the trash and run America into the ground — Wayne Scott (@cwscottjr) February 11, 2020

We are a Republic, not Democracy. This is an insult to the voters if Virginia and threat to our Republic. — LostRightSock (@LRS1776) February 11, 2020

Congratulations, Virginia House!! You've just voted to make your own constituents' votes completely irrelevant! You must be so pleased with yourselves!! — Gary Lewis (@garylewis) February 11, 2020

Something tells me this is going to bite you in November — Ben (@bendur6) February 11, 2020

I'll take "things that will come back to bite us in the ass" for 600, Alex. — Joe Glassman (@JoeGlassman3) February 11, 2020

When Trump gets the popular vote this fall, your heads will explode. — Paul Schmidt (@PaulRSchmidtTM) February 11, 2020

TIME TO GO BACK TO ELECTORAL COLLEGE! Lmaooo — CryptoNewman (@CryptoNewman) February 11, 2020

We’re afraid we’re going to be seeing an awful lot of stupid coming out of the Virginia House this year.

