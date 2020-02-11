When the Democrat-led Virginia House of Delegates isn’t passing unconstitutional gun control legislation, it’s following California’s lead and trying to make an end-run around the Electoral College by passing a National Popular Vote bill. That is, whichever candidate wins the most votes nationally automatically gets Virginia’s electoral votes.

Stand Up America is pretty excited:

Trending

We’re afraid we’re going to be seeing an awful lot of stupid coming out of the Virginia House this year.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electoral collegenational popular voteunconstitutionalVirginia House