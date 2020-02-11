Cam Edwards of Twitchy sister site Bearing Arms is reporting that the Virginia House of Delegates narrowly passed Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam’s bill that would ban the sale or transfer of “assault firearms” and expand restrictions on magazine sizes.

VA House Passes Northam’s Gun Ban Bill In 51-48 Votehttps://t.co/3WURUOa6nA — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 11, 2020

Edwards writes:

The Virginia House of Delegates approved HB961 Tuesday afternoon, sending the gun, magazine, suppressor, and trigger activator ban to the state Senate on a narrow 51-48 vote. There was bipartisan opposition to the bill, with several Democrats voting against the proposal, but only Democrats supported the gun ban measure. The bill was modified on the House floor in order to bring more Democrats on board. The original provision making it a felony to possess a magazine that can accept more than 12-rounds of ammunition was amended to make possession a misdemeanor offense. This doesn’t make sense if you truly believe that possessing these magazines is tantamount to possessing a weapon of war, but if you’re a Democrat who’s looking at this from a political angle, not public safety, it’s just another bargaining chip that can be used to deliver a few more votes.

Shit. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 11, 2020

Maybe a mass exodus from VA in the future? — CosmicDust (@StarScream7997) February 11, 2020

I like everything about Virginia but the lawmakers in Richmond. Maybe I'll try to start a referendum for my county to be annexed by West Virginia. 🙂 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 11, 2020

Pretty sure the constitution is clear what to do with politicians who push through such laws. — Nick (@RNickinfinite) February 11, 2020

An unconstitutional law is no law at all. #iwillnotcomply — we_are_carbon (@returnofthefal2) February 11, 2020

This is a complete infringement on the American Right to keep and bear arms. Man did not give the right of self-defense And Man shall not take this right. All gun laws are unconstitutional. — Snowman (@SnowmaN0u812) February 11, 2020

“Shall not be infringed.” They really couldn’t have said it any more clearly. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 11, 2020

Dangerous territory!!! Here we go…Oh Virginia..😭😭 — Michael Lewis (@xddad52) February 11, 2020

Law is one thing. Enforcement is another. Wonder how this plays out? — Billy Syms (@CIGRHPR) February 11, 2020

Lock and load — Mike Litoris (@ProgressivePer4) February 11, 2020

They really want an uprising. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) February 11, 2020

I had been thinking about getting my concealed carry permit, but with the way the Democrats have been acting in Virginia, I'll pass. I'd rather them not know what firearms I possess. — Chibi William Henry Harrison🥶 (@TobytheBeagle1) February 11, 2020

.@CamEdwards how does it look on the ground since the rally a few weeks ago? We need to flip the state back.

Also does this bill look like it’ll pass senate or chance it dies? — Jeremy “Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier” Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) February 11, 2020

Hard to tell at the moment. I suspect gun owners are still very much engaged, but mostly with their lawmakers at the moment. As for senate prospects… I'm concerned, though I have some hope seeing Sen. Lewis and Sen. Petersen vote down SB67 today. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 11, 2020

It’s time for the people to simply say no. Enough is enough and we will not comply. — Captain 'Merica (@con_patriot) February 11, 2020

Ignore it. — IHC3006 (@enbloc30m1) February 11, 2020

Anyone else considering a change of residence to a less divisive state? — Seriously? (@Shawn87762) February 11, 2020

Civil disobedience. What's good for the goose…. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 11, 2020

Trump will now win Virginia! Bank on it. — Joe Golf (@golfiest) February 11, 2020

The Washington Examiner reports:

“HB 961 would make tens of thousands of gun owners in Virginia criminals overnight,” Republican Del. Nick Freitas told the Washington Examiner. “This bill creates an environment where you could receive up to 12 months in jail for every magazine you have over 12 rounds. At the same time that Democrats are voting for early release programs for people convicted of first-degree murder and rape, they are criminalizing law-abiding gun owners.”

Last week show up to my shooting range with my 4 14-round magazines for my Glock .40: lawful. Next week: felony. Huh? Grandfather clause means nothing if you have to prove you bought them before the law went into effect. Who keeps receipts from 10 years ago for a $15 item? — pikeman (@the_pike_man) February 11, 2020

Think I just heard tea being thrown into Boston Harbor — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) February 11, 2020

