2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of course supports abortion rights, but at the “Our Rights, Our Courts” forum over the weekend he was asked about late-term abortions, and said that we need to get back to the point where nobody celebrates abortion.

CNN Opinion’s Jeff Yang thought that was an outrageous claim and tweeted that nobody “celebrates abortion.” Where’s he been?

Ah yes, a visibly pregnant Michelle Williams saying she never would have won her Golden Globe if she hadn’t chosen to abort her first child.

Ah yes, Michelle Wolf, the White House Correspondents Association “nerd prom” comedian who did a star-spangled “Salute to Abortion” on her short-lived Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf.”

Yes, Lena Dunham actually said on a podcast that she’d never had an abortion but wished she had.

