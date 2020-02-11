2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of course supports abortion rights, but at the “Our Rights, Our Courts” forum over the weekend he was asked about late-term abortions, and said that we need to get back to the point where nobody celebrates abortion.
Yang on late-term abortions #OurRightsOurCourts: “We have to get back to the point where nobody should be celebrating abortion… it’s a tragedy, to me, if someone decides they don’t want to have a child… celebrating children, family, these are universal human values” pic.twitter.com/HdgFsTZzO8
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 8, 2020
CNN Opinion’s Jeff Yang thought that was an outrageous claim and tweeted that nobody “celebrates abortion.” Where’s he been?
What the hell rock have you been living under? Some little girl just this weekend did a video montage with her mother,no less, to the song “Perfect Day” celebrating and having a great celebration for her abortion. 1/
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 11, 2020
In January a book came out in celebration of the hashtag shout your abortion. https://t.co/DGGWm3Ig5q. 2/
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 11, 2020
Michelle Williams glowing speech about abortion giving “credit where credit it due”. Barf. https://t.co/k0McvfHLAh
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 11, 2020
Ah yes, a visibly pregnant Michelle Williams saying she never would have won her Golden Globe if she hadn’t chosen to abort her first child.
And who could ever forget Michelle Wolf and her grandbreaking performance? https://t.co/YHZml2Ya7k
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 11, 2020
Ah yes, Michelle Wolf, the White House Correspondents Association “nerd prom” comedian who did a star-spangled “Salute to Abortion” on her short-lived Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf.”
Miley Cyrus even licked a cake. https://t.co/f1jxj1LpZx
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 11, 2020
Abortion has become so romanticized and celebrated that people are mourning their missed opportunities at never having one. https://t.co/vgnCeCrK5K
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 11, 2020
Yes, Lena Dunham actually said on a podcast that she’d never had an abortion but wished she had.
So if you have missed out on this horror show of their party you are indeed living under a rock or your just willfully ignoring what is right in your face. Because they are in your face with this ghoulish and murderous horror every single day
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 11, 2020
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 11, 2020
*mic drop*
— just4sc (@just4sc) February 11, 2020
"Nobody" pic.twitter.com/ykc1ntdX9o
— I'm supposed to be Acquitted for Life right now… (@hereforthejava) February 11, 2020
This is an easily disproved lie, as evidenced by your mentions
— Jeff Coggins (@jeffcoggins) February 11, 2020
Boy this is a whopper!
— Trigg3r Warn1ng (@kernelofwisdom) February 11, 2020
Total lie, its celebrated everywhere.
— WhatIsReal (@TheSixxth) February 11, 2020
You’re completely wrong.
— cAn’t ChEer comps post scores? (@billpresson) February 11, 2020
— Kimmy Jong (@thesmugglerdav1) February 11, 2020
Ya. The left celebrates abortion. pic.twitter.com/0S6YRa0o1n
— Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) February 11, 2020
— Czar of Defenestration (@CShitposting) February 11, 2020
Andrew Cuomo literally ordered One World Trade Center lit up pink when NY legalized abortion to point of birth https://t.co/lEQe5uGPIM
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2020
World Trade Ctr. celebrated w/pink when late term abortion was legalizedhttps://t.co/lThs2thj31
— Kat Snyder (@ChittychatKs) February 11, 2020
Democrats celebrating abortion up until birth. pic.twitter.com/fmn6pAVJLx
— carole (@dagnon_carole) February 11, 2020
Yes, yes they do.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 11, 2020
nObOdY “cElEbRaTeS aBoRtIoN” pic.twitter.com/WUUd2tZFd3
— Phil. (@philthatremains) February 11, 2020
— HEY5STRIPESTHELIGHTISGREENLETSGO! (@FrankMarro) February 11, 2020
— HEY5STRIPESTHELIGHTISGREENLETSGO! (@FrankMarro) February 11, 2020
I just saw a clip here on Twitter yesterday of a girl saying she was going to find out her baby's gender that day only to reveal a piece of paper with "BORTED" written on it and wave it around like a flag. Its absolutely being celebrated
— Robert Miller (@Roguebear1) February 11, 2020
Here it is:
Abortion is BARBARIC #IL03pic.twitter.com/xp6IkQ1QRH
— Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 11, 2020
— Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) February 11, 2020
False.
— Matthew Ada (@VividMiddle) February 11, 2020
The 'nobody celebrates abortion' thing is a big lie.
You can see people celebrating abortion all over the internet now, at Hollywood ceremonies, at women's marches, etc.
Some people are wilfully blind because the truth is not convenient.
— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 11, 2020
There are a lot of lies that start with “nobody…”
Nobody wants to take your guns
Nobody wants to take your health care and force everyone into government health care
Nobody wants open borders
These are all things that top Dem leaders/candidates are now actively pushing.
— Ryan Pierce (@RyanPierceAZ) February 11, 2020
The left cannot accurately define what the right believes and more and more, it seems, cannot see what their own side advocates for. https://t.co/Gu8OTpib9p
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 11, 2020
