There’s really nothing more to say about this clip other than 1) Sen. Mazie Hirono is an idiot and 2) Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and reaches into the highest levels of government. Hirono went on CNN to tell Wolf Blitzer that no, President Trump was not acquitted Wednesday because the Senate trial was “rigged.”

Trending

Seriously — the fact that Blitzer actually pushed back is amazing in itself, but even he couldn’t let that slide.

He was supposed to follow Bill Clinton’s lead and say he was “profoundly sorry” and bite his lower lip and look sad.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: acquittedCNNMazie HironoTDSwolf blitzer