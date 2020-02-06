There’s really nothing more to say about this clip other than 1) Sen. Mazie Hirono is an idiot and 2) Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and reaches into the highest levels of government. Hirono went on CNN to tell Wolf Blitzer that no, President Trump was not acquitted Wednesday because the Senate trial was “rigged.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono just claimed Trump was not acquitted because it was a "rigged trial." CNN's Wolf Blitzer had to jump in and correct her: "The Chief Justice of the United States announced that he was acquitted, that he was not guilty." Hirono then doubled down. INSANE. pic.twitter.com/NsG3UgDrMy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 6, 2020

You know who I go to for high level analysis? Sen. Mazie Hirono. Apparently Trump wasn't acquitted and she definitely doesn't suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/iuGfCYkY9W — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 7, 2020

Hirono is the poster child for why voting out stupid is needed. Unless of course the people of Hawaii are really proud of this running joke of a representative. — Nate G 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NateG23799041) February 6, 2020

OMG This is a United States senator. — Joeyboy (@Joeyboy25526204) February 7, 2020

In this case, CNN stooped down to interview this person instead of the other way around, that is very rare. Micheal Avenatti was about at an equal level. Just as crooked at Mazie but not stone cold stupid. — UserName (@USPSAProduction) February 6, 2020

By "rigged" she means "not the results I wanted" — Keith Rice (@KeithRice17) February 6, 2020

Hawaiian bud is strong stuff — Lisa Jerdal (@PepeClinton) February 6, 2020

Well, to be fair, in a drawer full of sharp knives, @maziehirono is a spoon. — Hermano Bungholio (@HBungholio) February 6, 2020

How bad is it when you're so far out in left field (literally) that someone from CNN calls you out????????????????? — Jerry Hatchett, aka ChopOMatic (@Chop0Matic) February 6, 2020

Seriously — the fact that Blitzer actually pushed back is amazing in itself, but even he couldn’t let that slide.

It's bad for Democrats when even CNN is correcting Democrats. — Trump = Greatest Impeached POTUS Ever (@TeamAmericaMOFO) February 6, 2020

Given her reasoning then, the President was never impeached. — FallBug🐞 (@FallBug70) February 7, 2020

Someone needs to start referring these delusional #Democrats to psychiatrists. I seriously believe they are stuck in psychosis. — FedUp🌟🌟🌟- TextTRUMP to 88022 (@FedUpwDemsLIES) February 7, 2020

That would make a great Trump ad. — margie Serrano #WalkAway 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@margieS16829338) February 7, 2020

She has serious issues, Hawaii needs to vote her out! — Kristy (@Kristy37418810) February 7, 2020

So, the #Democrats rig a PARTISAN impeachment and then claim the Senate rigged the acquittal of the rigged impeachment?! DO THESE PEOPLE EVEN LISTEN TO THEMSELVES? — Brad Hilton (@2Amd_Patriot) February 7, 2020

How some of these strange, honestly ignorant people get elected is beyond words. Between her, Maxine and Hank Johnson, I fell like it is a Twilight Zone episode. They are so removed from reality, it is scary. When Wolf is defending DJT, you know they have gone off the rails. TDS — Greg C (@Dman3163) February 7, 2020

Wolf pushed back, like he had to. This woman is broken. — PolicyMatters (@3mdive) February 6, 2020

This is a bitter group. Yikes. — Maria Nate (@MariaNate) February 6, 2020

It’s terrifying she was a prosecutor — Cat (@CathrynCatc20) February 6, 2020

Is there any competent entity in the Democratic Party? I mean, at least one person with intelligence? — Carlos A. (@Carlosmlakes) February 7, 2020

When Wolf Blitzer is the voice of reason…. Wow. — John Schimek (@john_schimek) February 7, 2020

Let’s discuss Kavanaugh with her while we’re at it. She’s in the running for the single worst senator in this country. — Michelle (@michellebosso) February 7, 2020

She’s reprehensible — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) February 7, 2020

Democrats have become irritating wind-up toys….Repeating the same lies over and over will not make them believable. — JJ Brice (@jjbrice199) February 7, 2020

Did we really think the Looney Left would accept this verdict? Actually, let them keep it up – they look more and more insane. — Michele Marie (@MicheleMcDermo3) February 7, 2020

Love the chyron. Was he supposed to bow and grovel? — Michelle Moore (@harleemama) February 7, 2020

He was supposed to follow Bill Clinton’s lead and say he was “profoundly sorry” and bite his lower lip and look sad.

So basically the only government operation that’s been legitimate starting with Trump’s election has been the House’s vote on his impeachment. Other than that, literally everything else has been either rigged or illegal. — Jenna (@JennaInclema) February 7, 2020

She is a pathetic embarrassment — LaWana Frohwein (@LawanaFrohwein) February 7, 2020

