As Twitchy reported, President Trump held a “poisonous” post-acquittal press conference that showed his “deep psychological distress.” Actually, we found him to be very upbeat, and why not? He’d just been acquitted of two bogus articles of impeachment after being investigated for colluding with Russia for three years and had to sit by and watch as his prosecutor, Rep. Adam Schiff, read a “parody” of his phone call into the record despite having a transcript.

The Washington Post, though, just couldn’t help noticing the stark difference between how Trump conducted himself post-acquittal as compared to a very contrite Bill Clinton, who was “profoundly sorry.” The thing is, Clinton also flat-out lied straight to the American people while pointing his finger at the TV camera — the least he could do was apologize. Maybe Trump didn’t think he had anything to apologize for.

After impeachment acquittal, Bill Clinton was "profoundly sorry." Trump not so much. https://t.co/LZYM7J8xmE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 6, 2020

That’s the difference between guilt and innocence. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) February 6, 2020

Only guilty people feel remorse. — TJ (@tj_teage) February 6, 2020

Clinton did it Trump didn’t 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Reverend Mike GSM LLB (@FattedIt) February 6, 2020

Well one committed perjury and committed a federal crime, the other fell victim to a house majority and wacko as a speaker. Little different. #AcquittedForLife — Kelly Spano Turtle 🇺🇸💁‍♀️ (@WallaceVon1) February 6, 2020

It is the fact that POTUS didn't commit a crime. Pres. Clinton did commit perjury, proven, on tape, with blue dress. Facts matter. — Jude (@Pericles_02) February 6, 2020

What’s he supposed to be sorry for? He didn’t do anything wrong. — Kat Kittee🌟🌟🌟 (@kat_kittee) February 6, 2020

Good News 👍🏽 Why Should He??? — Kris Barber Sr. (@KrisBrbr93) February 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump should be sorry for what, exactly? — MaryAnnLand (@maglgov) February 6, 2020

Clinton was guilty of perjury. — Steven Walter Thomas (@thethomasbrand) February 6, 2020

Lmao!! Bill wasn’t sorry. 😂😂😂 You guys are a joke — Maybe: Adam (@SydVicarious) February 6, 2020

Bill Clinton was laughing inside when he gave that speech. 'SUCKERS' — Brian😎🎸 (@BrianGoodwin8) February 6, 2020

So sorry he ran to Epsteins island for a massage. — Emerald (@TerriMS_Fighter) February 6, 2020

Well yeah, President Clinton had something to be profoundly sorry for. President @realDonaldTrump did nothing wrong and did not break the law, commit a high crime or a misdemeanor. #AcquittedForLife #ImpeachmentSham#MAGA https://t.co/buxF1ospqc — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 6, 2020

And you think he (Clinton) was sincere. — Bronco Bob (@BroncoBob360) February 6, 2020

Clinton was a professional politician. He faked stuff like this for a living. Trump is not. Recall the time At the Ron Brown funeral where Clinton attended & was laughing and joking until he saw a camera rolling & immediately switched to sorrow mode in blink of an eye. Epic. — Bronco Bob (@BroncoBob360) February 6, 2020

If he said he were profoundly sorry too everyone would call him a liar so 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Christina (@88christina06) February 6, 2020

Guilt might have something to do with that. You people are sick. — J.T.Wilde⭐️American⭐️Rocker⭐️ (@TheJTWilde) February 6, 2020

Why should it matter to them? What did they want Trump to do? Fake some tears and bite his lip?

