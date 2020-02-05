We’re kind of tired of conspiracy theories considering the last three years, but it’s now Wednesday evening and the Iowa State Democrats are still turning in caucus results and admitted that there was a minor correction to the most recent batch distributed.

There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily. — Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) February 5, 2020

Nate Cohn is reporting on the Iowa caucuses for the New York Times and says it looks like some likely votes for Bernie Sanders might have been entered instead for … Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer?

going to delete initial tweet. i think there are some errors in the new precincts in this latest batch — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 5, 2020

it seems the new results have entered many likely Sanders results in Polk County as Deval Patrick or Steyer. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 5, 2020

The idea that either Deval Patrick of Tom Steyer got any votes at all is pretty much proof there’s an error.

I mean, yes. It's pretty obvious from the data that's what happened. But it is absolutely unacceptable to spend over 24 hours confirming the results and then report inaccurate results when you finally do. It's absolutely insane. — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) February 5, 2020

Nate is about as careful and cautious as it gets when it comes to matters like this – one might say way too cautious – so for him to be saying this is a big deal. He's basically calling into question the integrity of the process and the results: https://t.co/b3GAubTNqD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 5, 2020

United Nations election observers to the US, now https://t.co/D88LyLgo4h — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 5, 2020

It's totally normal for small typos like moving 500 votes from Sanders to Patrick to happen when you only have 44 hours to do the count. https://t.co/zlkUmUO7Sv — Matt Miller (@1789_1917_20XX) February 5, 2020

No one with a straight face can you tell me Deval Patrick polled higher than Andrew Yang. Whether you like Yang or not, he had 1400 people at his final Iowa rally which is probably more then Patrick got at all of his events combined in Jan. #iowacaucases — Frank 🧢 (@FrankFirezzz) February 5, 2020

What a shock. I believe Iowa is going to end up in court – which was probably always their plan. Then they can protect Biden and boost Buttigieg well before we get the real outcome. https://t.co/70d9ch73IQ — Pat the Berner🌹 (@PatTheBerner) February 5, 2020

Yeah. The app was changing votes. pic.twitter.com/DdofEsYQ2R — Overcomplicated History 📢🔥🌅 (@OvrcmplctdHstry) February 5, 2020

Somebody call the UN at this point. I'm not kidding. — John North (@thesweatytuna) February 5, 2020

Can we get some people from Bolivia or Venezuela up here to monitor for us? — RecreationalAntacid (@RecreationalAn1) February 5, 2020

Cut them some slack Nate, it's not like they've had a ton of time to count these accurately. — Broke Baller Brand (@Hefty_Leftie) February 5, 2020

Looks like there are major errors in the latest reported results from the Iowa Caucus. This is actually insane. https://t.co/0nptDoP66c — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) February 5, 2020

So what are chances that previously provided results are "incorrect" as well? If this batch made it through "quality control", how do we know previous is correct? (If this were a product, it's be recalled and manufacturer would be sued.) — Snark (@cbail_lee) February 5, 2020

“I’m voting for Deval Patrick” said literally no one. — THE Michael A. Stelzner (@wublz) February 5, 2020

Never doubt STEYER FEVER — Gunton Blurpus (@CentipedeMouse) February 5, 2020

Whether this is the result of corruption or incompetence, these results are extremely unreliable. And the way that Pete has run with the victory narrative despite these inconsistencies is dishonest and disqualifying. https://t.co/BwjheFqkfE — Bloomberg is an Oligarch🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🔯 (@TheHipsterRebbe) February 5, 2020

lmao. Burn the party down. If this isn't intentional, then these people are too incompetent to run anything https://t.co/YDlw2uCWuO — Nobody (@mcyost) February 5, 2020

I've been really aggressive about "it's usually incompetence not conspiracy" but this is getting absolutely absurd. https://t.co/8iOL5MoqLU — George Pearkes (@pearkes) February 5, 2020

It's not as if Iowa had two days to get this right. https://t.co/gYCNoB4MXw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 5, 2020

Why am I not surprised? Tom Perez needs to go. There is malpractice & incompetence at the head of the Democratic Party https://t.co/Arw6TZl84e — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) February 5, 2020

Well Biden now has a glaring legal reason for an injunction because these fools just gave him one. — Mohamed Abdinur (@mabdinur85) February 5, 2020

I want to cry — Kim Thot Un (@TheClickPit) February 5, 2020

Blow it open, Nate. HUGE story. — Pete Guaidogieg (@I_Harlequin) February 5, 2020

What’s the chance we even have a winner by the end of the week?

