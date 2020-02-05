You know what this news cycle needed? An update on the Iowa caucus mess. This one comes straight from the source, the stars of the show, the Iowa Democratic Party:

There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily. — Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) February 5, 2020

Just a minor correction, you guys. No biggie.

Y'all might want to start double-checking stuff before releasing it. https://t.co/z72V79oxTW — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) February 5, 2020

whoa slow down guys, gotta get this right — Dope Tugging Knob (@LizardRumsfeld) February 5, 2020

Hey. You want it done right, or do you want it done fast? Can’t have both!

Let’s see how long we can keep this going, hmm?

This is getting ridiculous now — Tarik Akidil (@TarikAkidil) February 5, 2020

how are y’all so bad at this — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) February 5, 2020

this is a disaster pic.twitter.com/u8ItLwBwfa — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) February 5, 2020