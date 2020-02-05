You know what this news cycle needed? An update on the Iowa caucus mess. This one comes straight from the source, the stars of the show, the Iowa Democratic Party:

Just a minor correction, you guys. No biggie.

Hey. You want it done right, or do you want it done fast? Can’t have both!

Let’s see how long we can keep this going, hmm?

