You know what this news cycle needed? An update on the Iowa caucus mess. This one comes straight from the source, the stars of the show, the Iowa Democratic Party:
There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily.
— Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) February 5, 2020
Just a minor correction, you guys. No biggie.
Y'all might want to start double-checking stuff before releasing it. https://t.co/z72V79oxTW
— Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) February 5, 2020
whoa slow down guys, gotta get this right
— Dope Tugging Knob (@LizardRumsfeld) February 5, 2020
Hey. You want it done right, or do you want it done fast? Can’t have both!
Hope it's this! https://t.co/APHOZzqSPU
— 🦉 (@B_isarealboy) February 5, 2020
Let’s see how long we can keep this going, hmm?
Good timing https://t.co/WUa9Uqcxry
— F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) February 5, 2020
This is getting ridiculous now
— Tarik Akidil (@TarikAkidil) February 5, 2020
how are y’all so bad at this
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) February 5, 2020
this is a disaster pic.twitter.com/u8ItLwBwfa
— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) February 5, 2020
Ever want to get away? pic.twitter.com/f9E8y1F5IY
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 5, 2020