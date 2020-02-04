As Twitchy reported Monday night, the app that was supposed to be used to report the results of the Iowa caucuses wasn’t working, so we still don’t have the results. The company responsible for the app, Shadow, Inc., has finally come out with a statement apologizing for the ridiculous delay in reporting the results and assuring the public that the issues with the app did not affect the underlying data.

We sincerely regret the delay in the reporting of the results of last night’s Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow’s mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

Importantly, this issue did not affect the underlying caucus results data. We worked as quickly as possible overnight to resolve this issue, and the IDP has worked diligently to verify results. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

Is Shadow certain the underlying data wasn’t affected? CNN’s David Chalian last night said it was appropriate to start asking if the app had been “tampered with.”

Shadow is an independent, for-profit technology company that contracted with the Iowa Democratic Party to build a caucus reporting mobile app, which was optional for local officials to use. The goal of the app was to ensure accuracy in a complex reporting process. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

We will apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously, and are committed to improving and evolving to support the Democratic Party’s goal of modernizing its election processes. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

What’s funny is that Shadow seems to think it has a future.

The underlying issue is the arrogance and smug self-assurance that led you to push out an untested POS app for a reliability-critical job. This statement makes it obvious you haven’t fixed *that* underlying issue. — Justin Bartlett (@iowajustin) February 4, 2020

No thank you. We've learned enough. Your company is wholly incompetent to be allowed to touch ANYTHING with our elections going forward!! — Sue Ryan (@sueryan) February 4, 2020

Hopefully you’re never used again — Moldy (@ItsMeMoldy) February 4, 2020

Shouldn’t your company’s name be SHADY instead? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 4, 2020

"As of now we are attempting to retrieve data from our backup servers in Ukraine." — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) February 4, 2020

It's cool, I don't think anyone noticed. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 4, 2020

Rigged — Chinook (@Chinook900) February 4, 2020

Shadow is the perfect name for you guys. Keeping everyone in the dark… — Lynsey 🇺🇸 (@lynseyross999) February 4, 2020

We expected more from you Shadow Inc, a company I knew nothing about until yesterday — Shadow Inc promises to do better next time (@Fishbones2017) February 4, 2020

It's okay–we're sending help. pic.twitter.com/Clqzm1LKmK — Unfortunately, I Can Believe It (@DoctorDoctor412) February 4, 2020

You wouldn't be wiping your servers like with a cloth or anything? Would you? — Erica 🦄 (@ZiaErica) February 4, 2020

Hope you're all looking for new jobs. Even the company that owns you is wiping any trace of this outfit off of their website. — Curious Audio (@CuriousAudioUS) February 4, 2020

Really? How do you think Iowan voters and volunteers feel–having to wait nearly 24 hours to see the results. This is a disgrace and stain on our democracy. Sadly, all Democrats will pay a heavy price for this come Nov 2020.#DNCRigged — 🔥A NobodyforBernie2020🔥VoteForBernie🔥 (@BernForBernie20) February 4, 2020

This wasn’t an accident — VK2 (@2222vj) February 4, 2020

Learn to code — Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) February 4, 2020

Jesus Christ. Go take a long, hard look in the mirror. — failson of sam (@iluv2tweetdood) February 4, 2020

Your company should be investigated — classic millennial sex pickle (@mediumcooI) February 4, 2020

No big whup, it's just our democracy hanging by a thread but sure let's use the same tool we use to get pizza delivered. — D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) February 4, 2020

Lmao is this real. — Pete the Cheat 🗿 (@FungeonMaster1) February 4, 2020

Just here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/bdwUhpCAz4 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 4, 2020

A vote counter is literally the simplest piece of software imaginable. Incredible. — Love Leave (@weloveleave) February 4, 2020

WHO WON IOWA?! — 🇺🇸Jake Dylans🇺🇸 (@JakeDylans) February 4, 2020

You guys got paid handsomely to create an app that literally had ONE JOB and you managed to screw that up. In addition, you picked a name that happens to be the first cousin of “shady.” Well done. If meritocracy truly existed, you’d all be unemployed. — All Aboard The Coltrane 🌹 (@Norris_Agnew) February 4, 2020

Democracy Dies In Shadow — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) February 4, 2020

You lost me at … SHADOW — M Mangoz 🇺🇸 (@MMangoz) February 4, 2020

You didn't test it? Are you that good that you can write code blindfolded? Seriously? I have a pretty good coding team and they make mistakes on a daily. You were paid 50k for this app? For that money we would have had a QA team running tests for months. — Rob 🌩 (@Unpersuaded112) February 4, 2020

Do let us know once the rigging is complete. — Satch Chikhlia (@schikhlia) February 4, 2020

"We tried to stack the deck but somehow we failed."

"Sorry, but we're not returning the checks." — (James P.S.) Steve "Cum Laud Boomer Yokel" Martin (@submx8ch) February 4, 2020

What do you think about your decision to not take up the Department of Homeland Security's offer to test your product before the caucus? That might have been a good idea. — Jim Shaffer (@jim_i_love_ice) February 4, 2020

Welp, most of them worked on Hillary's campaign, and she lost bigly, so ya get what ya pay for🤣 — Bvillian🇺🇸 (@Bvillian74) February 4, 2020

Not good enough. Apology not accepted. We need a lot more than this. — Skewt (@largeroundson) February 4, 2020

I’m just going to say: Thank you- for showing the world how entirely corrupted, useless, “shadowy,” and inept the @HillaryClinton, @BarackObama, and @PeteButtigieg operatives who funded, designed and launched this app are! — fanofzora (@fanofzora) February 4, 2020

Very shadowy. — JDubF (@JDubF4) February 4, 2020

No need to apologize I think you guys did great, really no way to improve on perfection. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) February 4, 2020

You should all be jailed — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 4, 2020

We can’t wait to see them apply the lessons they’ve learned to future elections.

