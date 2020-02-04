As Twitchy reported Monday night, the app that was supposed to be used to report the results of the Iowa caucuses wasn’t working, so we still don’t have the results. The company responsible for the app, Shadow, Inc., has finally come out with a statement apologizing for the ridiculous delay in reporting the results and assuring the public that the issues with the app did not affect the underlying data.

Is Shadow certain the underlying data wasn’t affected? CNN’s David Chalian last night said it was appropriate to start asking if the app had been “tampered with.”

What’s funny is that Shadow seems to think it has a future.

We can’t wait to see them apply the lessons they’ve learned to future elections.

